Michael, Executive Director Lisa and Jordan Berger

Beaux Arts Ball iConcept Runway Show shows a kaleidoscope of color

Michael, Executive Director Lisa and Jordan Berger

Several visual art pieces were available in the silent auction.

Several visual art pieces were available in the silent auction.

Patricia Talbott and Gene Noble

Patricia Talbott and Gene Noble

Benedict and Carolyn Drew, Georgena Van Strat, Ashoke Ganguli and Ned Norris

Benedict and Carolyn Drew, Georgena Van Strat, Ashoke Ganguli and Ned Norris

Earl and Charmian Noel

Earl and Charmian Noel

Shan and Tom DiNapoli

Shan and Tom DiNapoli

Debbie Maltese, Elisabeth Waters and Shelley Sarbey

Debbie Maltese, Elisabeth Waters and Shelley Sarbey

Carole Horowitz with Gary and Barbara Eisenberg

Carole Horowitz with Gary and Barbara Eisenberg

Susan Callahan and Rick Randall

Susan Callahan and Rick Randall

Jan and Sandy Colby, Marilyn and David Powell and Wendy and Jim Walker

Jan and Sandy Colby, Marilyn and David Powell and Wendy and Jim Walker

Tania Cross and Jorge White

Tania Cross and Jorge White

Jamie and Ron Raitan

Jamie and Ron Raitan

John Bivona, Peggy Lammers, Toni Maloney and Anne Bivona

John Bivona, Peggy Lammers, Toni Maloney and Anne Bivona

Summer Kreglo and Noah Cappadona

Summer Kreglo and Noah Cappadona

Gary Giscombe, Penelope Kingman and Bernice Giscombe

Gary Giscombe, Penelope Kingman and Bernice Giscombe

Melodee Dougherty and Dee Monday

Melodee Dougherty and Dee Monday

Matthew and Jennifer Matteo

Matthew and Jennifer Matteo

Every table setting played to the kaleidoscope theme.

Every table setting played to the kaleidoscope theme.

Elisabeth Waters, Jacqueline Morton, Shelley Sarbey and Lissa Murphy

Elisabeth Waters, Jacqueline Morton, Shelley Sarbey and Lissa Murphy

Karissa Seeberger, Amber Rice, Lisa Emory and Patsy Steffy

Karissa Seeberger, Amber Rice, Lisa Emory and Patsy Steffy

Camilla Houghton and Jerrold and Gail Kamensky

Camilla Houghton and Jerrold and Gail Kamensky

Camilla Houghton shows off her outfit on the runway.

Camilla Houghton shows off her outfit on the runway.

Joshua Beadle, Hermione Gilpin and Terry McKee judged the guest costumes.

Joshua Beadle, Hermione Gilpin and Terry McKee judged the guest costumes.

Eric Cross shows off his outfit on the runway.

Eric Cross shows off his outfit on the runway.

Executive Director Lisa Berger addresses the audience.

Executive Director Lisa Berger addresses the audience.

Guests gather together for one last look for the judges.

Guests gather together for one last look for the judges.

Guests bid on pieces of art throughout cocktail hour.

Guests bid on pieces of art throughout cocktail hour.

"Random Illusion" by Masha Roth and Vincent Murillo, modeled by Victoria Hoope

"Random Illusion" by Masha Roth and Vincent Murillo, modeled by Victoria Hoope

"Pop Diva" by Dana Barrett, modeled by Laura Barrett

"Pop Diva" by Dana Barrett, modeled by Laura Barrett

"Ball Gown" by Anita Wexler, modeled by Jesse Wexler

"Ball Gown" by Anita Wexler, modeled by Jesse Wexler

"Hoop-La" by Allison Lehti and Marty Montague, modeled by Sandy Stolp

"Hoop-La" by Allison Lehti and Marty Montague, modeled by Sandy Stolp

"Pulled Together" by Anita Wexler, modeled by Anita Wexler

"Pulled Together" by Anita Wexler, modeled by Anita Wexler

"Bell of the Ball". by Stephanie Peters, modeled by Raven Peters

"Bell of the Ball". by Stephanie Peters, modeled by Raven Peters

"Yazoo" by Eric Cross, modeled by Charmian Noel

"Yazoo" by Eric Cross, modeled by Charmian Noel

"Tesselation" by Jane Harris, modeled by Laura Rader

"Tesselation" by Jane Harris, modeled by Laura Rader

"L'Ananas" by Lisa Berger, modeled by Patra Jordan

"L'Ananas" by Lisa Berger, modeled by Patra Jordan

"Where We're Going, We Don't Need Roads" by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, modeled by Louise Kingman

"Where We're Going, We Don't Need Roads" by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, modeled by Louise Kingman

Patra Jordan and Lisa Berger

Patra Jordan and Lisa Berger

Alfonso Murillo with Laura and Dana Berrett

Alfonso Murillo with Laura and Dana Berrett

All the models and designers

All the models and designers

Stacy Keck, Ross Johns and Megan Metcalf pose for a photo.

Stacy Keck, Ross Johns and Megan Metcalf pose for a photo.

Sandy Stolp and Martha Montague

Sandy Stolp and Martha Montague

The dinner and fashion show was hosted April 12 at Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Art Ovation Ballroom was a kaleidoscope of color April 12 for one of the most eclectic events of the season, Beaux Arts Ball. 

A cocktail reception started the evening. While sipping drinks, guests also browsed art by local artists. The pieces were part of the auction. There was also a silent auction in addition to the art. 

Dinner followed, before the evening kicked off the show. Guests dressed to impress in their own kaleidoscopic flair. Costumes ranged from colorful dresses to oversized, handmade hats. Those who wanted to participate in the costume contest got up on stage to show off their outfits. However, the stage lights were so bright, emcee Joey Panek played the protective dad role and urged contestants to not walk the full runway. A few went rouge and walked, but a few ended up tripping at some point. Thankfully no models were hurt in the show. 

Prizes were then given to some of the most colorful and creatively dressed guests. 

The main show was hosted shortly after. Beaux Arts Ball, hosted by Art Center Sarasota, brings art and style together to showcase a series of fashion creations in the iConcept Runway Show. The designers spend months prior to the show perfecting their pieces for the runway. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

