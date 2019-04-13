Beaux Arts Ball iConcept Runway Show shows a kaleidoscope of color

The Art Ovation Ballroom was a kaleidoscope of color April 12 for one of the most eclectic events of the season, Beaux Arts Ball.

A cocktail reception started the evening. While sipping drinks, guests also browsed art by local artists. The pieces were part of the auction. There was also a silent auction in addition to the art.

Dinner followed, before the evening kicked off the show. Guests dressed to impress in their own kaleidoscopic flair. Costumes ranged from colorful dresses to oversized, handmade hats. Those who wanted to participate in the costume contest got up on stage to show off their outfits. However, the stage lights were so bright, emcee Joey Panek played the protective dad role and urged contestants to not walk the full runway. A few went rouge and walked, but a few ended up tripping at some point. Thankfully no models were hurt in the show.

Prizes were then given to some of the most colorful and creatively dressed guests.

The main show was hosted shortly after. Beaux Arts Ball, hosted by Art Center Sarasota, brings art and style together to showcase a series of fashion creations in the iConcept Runway Show. The designers spend months prior to the show perfecting their pieces for the runway.