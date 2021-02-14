Bear down for wildlife at Bearadise in Myakka City

Country Creek's Lynne Chippendale said her husband, Robert, gave her the perfect Valentine's gift.

Robert Chippendale bought two tickets to Bear Hugs and Kisses, an event at Bearadise in Myakka City.

"I'm an animal lover and we wanted to support the bears," Lynne Chippendale said. "I would like to dance with them."

Bear Hugs and Kisses included presentations about the bears, music, a catered dinner and an auction.

Also providing entertainment was Les Kimes' Pork Chop Review of Myakka City.

Kimes said he wanted to support Welde because he has known the family for 50 years.

"This is not a 9 to 5 job," he said of caring for animals. "It's your life. And Monica goes above and beyond with her bears."

The event went toward the care and feeding of the bears. The pandemic put a burden on Bearadise since its summer events last year all were cancelled.