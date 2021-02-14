 Skip to main content
Miami's Edna Rodriguez was supposed to be in the Cayman Islands but due to the pandemic, she decided to vacation at Lido Beach. She saw an Observer article about the event and decided to attend Bearadise.

Bear down for wildlife at Bearadise in Myakka City

Bruno, a Syrian brown bear plays in the pond habitat during Bear Hugs and Kisses.

Bear Hugs and Kisses included presentations and information about the bears from Bearadise owner Monica Welde.

Martin and Mary Caraich of Del Webb attend the event to support the bears.

Jeff Jones, Bob the llama and Alice Jones share a moment at Bear Hugs and Kisses. Alice Jones, of Del Webb, said it was just nice to be at an event and out in nature.

Bruno enjoys a swim during Bear Hugs and Kisses.

Bearadise owner Monica Welde puts some honey on Carol's paw. She says she only gives her bears honey when she does presentations.

Les Kimes fluffs Bob the llama with a blower. Kimes brought his Pork Chop Revue to support Bear Hugs and Kisses.

Pork Chop Review's Les Kimes and Red the pig perform tricks for the crowd.

Fred the goat entertains guests at Bear Hugs and Kisses.

Country Creek's Robert and Lynne Chippendale thought they would support Bearadise and celebrate Valentine's Day at the same event.

Some of Monica Welde's bears actually shell peanuts before they eat them, although others like the shells as well.

Bambi and Bruno try to get snacks from Monica Welde.

Bearadise owner Monica Welde turns fan when Les Kimes' Pork Chop Revue took over the entertainment at Bear Hugs and Kisses.

Those who attend Bear Hugs and Kisses listen to a presentation from Monica Welde, who is in the habitat with Carol, a European brown bear.

Bruno shakes the water off him after a swim.

Bambi and Bruno, Syrian brown bears, play for the crowd.

Red the Pig plays teeter totter for the crowd.

Bruno plays in the water during Bear Hugs and Kisses.

Monica Welde has nine bears at the current time at Bearadise.

Ethel the goat looks for a little attention from the guests at Bear Hugs and Kisses.

Tracy Volpe of Clearwater drove down to Myakka City to visit Bearadise because she always has loved bears.

Monica Welde answered questions from the guests about her bears at Bear Hugs and Kisses.

Monica Welde compares herself to a surrogate mother for most of her bears.

Monica Welde tells the crowd it costs about $2,000 a month to feed one of her bears.

Bruno, a Syrian brown bear, swims in the pond habitat at Bearadise.

Bear Hugs and Kisses attracts crowd to Bearadise in Myakka City.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Country Creek's Lynne Chippendale said her husband, Robert, gave her the perfect Valentine's gift.

Robert Chippendale bought two tickets to Bear Hugs and Kisses, an event at Bearadise in Myakka City.

"I'm an animal lover and we wanted to support the bears," Lynne Chippendale said. "I would like to dance with them."

Bear Hugs and Kisses included presentations about the bears, music, a catered dinner and an auction.

Also providing entertainment was Les Kimes' Pork Chop Review of Myakka City.

Kimes said he wanted to support Welde because he has known the family for 50 years.

"This is not a 9 to 5 job," he said of caring for animals. "It's your life. And Monica goes above and beyond with her bears."

The event went toward the care and feeding of the bears. The pandemic put a burden on Bearadise since its summer events last year all were cancelled.

