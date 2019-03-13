 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
John and Sharon Donnelly, Beachplace Association President Dave and Lucy Blanford

Beachplace toasts to 40th anniversary

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

John and Sharon Donnelly, Beachplace Association President Dave and Lucy Blanford

Buy this Photo
Roberta Wladis, Marilyn Nichols and Ruth Sandler

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Roberta Wladis, Marilyn Nichols and Ruth Sandler

Buy this Photo
Ted and Sara Gastman and Nancy and Phil Margolis

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Ted and Sara Gastman and Nancy and Phil Margolis

Buy this Photo
Chuck and Joanne Chada and Terry and Linda Fiscus

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Chuck and Joanne Chada and Terry and Linda Fiscus

Buy this Photo
Lee Deakes, Lauren and Ned Pike and John Marshall

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Lee Deakes, Lauren and Ned Pike and John Marshall

Buy this Photo
Guests enjoyed heavy hors’ d'oeuvres, such as grilled vegetables.

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Guests enjoyed heavy hors’ d'oeuvres, such as grilled vegetables.

Buy this Photo
Pat Soskolne, Ann Friesch and Suh Kim

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Pat Soskolne, Ann Friesch and Suh Kim

Buy this Photo
Stan Horwich and Budee Jacobs

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Stan Horwich and Budee Jacobs

Buy this Photo
Stan Brown, Mary and Paul Ahern and Barbara Brown

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Stan Brown, Mary and Paul Ahern and Barbara Brown

Buy this Photo
Old letters and photographs were on display to show the history of Beachplace.

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Old letters and photographs were on display to show the history of Beachplace.

Buy this Photo
Linda Abramek and Patricia Weingart

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Linda Abramek and Patricia Weingart

Buy this Photo
Jane and Donald Wright

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Jane and Donald Wright

Buy this Photo
Jeff and Judy Reed and Margaret and Joe Garner

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Jeff and Judy Reed and Margaret and Joe Garner

Buy this Photo
Helen Ragins and Carol Stephani

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Helen Ragins and Carol Stephani

Buy this Photo
Jack Tansey, Bill Forcht and Ed Barbour

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Jack Tansey, Bill Forcht and Ed Barbour

Buy this Photo
Share
Nearly 100 residents gathered at Bird Key Yacht Club March 13 for an anniversary celebration.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Beachplace Condominium Association is officially a year older.

On March 13, nearly 100 residents, including 13 original owners, gathered at Bird Key Yacht Club to celebrate the association’s 40th anniversary.

“It’s great,” Dave Blanford, the president of the association, said. “We have a wonderful community.”

At the event, told letters and photos were on display so people could travel back in time and learn more about Beachplace.

Guests mingled while enjoying cocktails and heavy  hors’ d'oeuvres, including meatballs and grilled vegetables.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement