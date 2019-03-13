Beachplace toasts to 40th anniversary

Beachplace Condominium Association is officially a year older.

On March 13, nearly 100 residents, including 13 original owners, gathered at Bird Key Yacht Club to celebrate the association’s 40th anniversary.

“It’s great,” Dave Blanford, the president of the association, said. “We have a wonderful community.”

At the event, told letters and photos were on display so people could travel back in time and learn more about Beachplace.

Guests mingled while enjoying cocktails and heavy hors’ d'oeuvres, including meatballs and grilled vegetables.