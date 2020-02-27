Beachplace social evening brings Paris to Longboat Key

For one evening only on Feb. 26, the social hall at Beachplace was transformed into Edith Piaf’s French cabaret.

The residents of Beachplace were treated to a concert and show from Connie Scardelli, a local actress and singer. Scardelli switched between the Piaf character and her own self, dropping and picking up French accents as the songs needed. Parisian decorations filled the room as residents were transported away from the rainy evening as Scardelli wowed the crowd.

Scardelli, whether as Piaf or herself, had residents laughing, clapping and singing along and even drew a few into the show with her, much to the delight of everyone.