Connie Scardelli brought the French flair.

Beachplace social evening brings Paris to Longboat Key

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 |

Residents and guests were engaged in the concert.

Scardelli made the whole room her stage.

Sweets and treats awaited guests at intermission.

Scardelli got residents into the concert as well.

Bob Long shares the stage with Scardelli.

Stan Horwich and Budee Jacobs

Agnes and Bill Forcht

Ruth and Fred Miller with Irene and Richard Tansey

Jim and Carol Kurtz

Mary Ahern and Lorraine Reardon

Carol Stephani and Mary Brown

A concert for residents of the condominium association delighted everyone in the room.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

For one evening only on Feb. 26, the social hall at Beachplace was transformed into Edith Piaf’s French cabaret.

The residents of Beachplace were treated to a concert and show from Connie Scardelli, a local actress and singer. Scardelli switched between the Piaf character and her own self, dropping and picking up French accents as the songs needed. Parisian decorations filled the room as residents were transported away from the rainy evening as Scardelli wowed the crowd. 

Scardelli, whether as Piaf or herself, had residents laughing, clapping and singing along and even drew a few into the show with her, much to the delight of everyone. 

