Budee Jacobs and Stan Horwich

Beachplace residents treated to musical evening

Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 |

Connie Scardelli performs “Guys and Dolls” for residents.

Rich and Irene Tansey

Connie Scardelli performed “Guys and Dolls” with the help of some residents.

Connie Scardelli performs “Guys and Dolls” for residents.

Carol and Ron Stephani

Jack and Cathy Tansey and Sylvia Payne

Connie Scardelli points to crowd members as she sings songs from “Guys and Dolls.”

Sid and Ann Friedman

During intermission, guests enjoyed desserts, coffee and wine.

Connie Scardelli and Eric McCartney

Budee Jacobs and Connie Scardelli

Connie Scardelli used her coat to distinguish between the characters she played.

On Feb. 21, Connie Scardelli performed "Guys and Dolls" for 70 Beachplace residents.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The guys and dolls of Beachplace were in for a musical treat Feb. 21.

On Thursday evening, Connie Scardelli, who performs for residents every year, turned the clubhouse into a stage as she performed “Guys and Dolls.”

Scardelli enlisted some of the 70 present residents as cast members to help her out, which drew laughs from the crowd.

During intermission, audience members enjoyed desserts, coffee and wine, and after the show, they could mingle with Scardelli.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

