Beachplace residents treated to musical evening

The guys and dolls of Beachplace were in for a musical treat Feb. 21.

On Thursday evening, Connie Scardelli, who performs for residents every year, turned the clubhouse into a stage as she performed “Guys and Dolls.”

Scardelli enlisted some of the 70 present residents as cast members to help her out, which drew laughs from the crowd.

During intermission, audience members enjoyed desserts, coffee and wine, and after the show, they could mingle with Scardelli.