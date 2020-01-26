Beachplace hosts party to welcome residents back

On Jan. 24, Beachplace residents gathered at their clubhouse to mix and mingle with friends and newcomers to the 2020 season.

"This is the first of many events Beachplace puts on throughout the year," said Jean-Marie Seidl, who helped organize the evening's event. "We have about 120 people here."

In the packed clubhouse, residents from all corners of the community sipped drinks, nibbled Harry's Continental Kitchens appetizers and caught up with those they haven't seen in ages.