Ruth Miller, Marilyn McNichols, Roberta Wladis and Budee Jacobs

Beachplace hosts party to welcome residents back

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Rochelle Bass and Ed and Jan Tannebaum

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Jim Miller with grandson and daughter Andrew and Melanie Plombon

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Mary and BIll Brown with Linda Abramek

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Mark and Shaena Macsween with Ruth Sandler and Charles and Carolyn Greenberg

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Barbara Brown, Lucy Blanford and Kaye Harbel

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Hydrangeas decorated tables where residents gathered to chat.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Residents mingled in the packed clubhouse.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Eloise and Carleton Godsey

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

The clubhouse stayed packed throughout the night.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Mary Ahern, Caro Stephani, Agnes Forcht, Pat Risner and Ann Friedman

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Bill Forcht and Bob Seidl

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Pat Soskolne, Joyce Rubenstein, Susie Luten and Jean-Marie Seidl

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Dan and Brittany Miller and Judy Reed

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Season is heating up on Longboat Key for Beachplace residents.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

On Jan. 24, Beachplace residents gathered at their clubhouse to mix and mingle with friends and newcomers to the 2020 season. 

"This is the first of many events Beachplace puts on throughout the year," said Jean-Marie Seidl, who helped organize the evening's event. "We have about 120 people here." 

In the packed clubhouse, residents from all corners of the community sipped drinks, nibbled Harry's Continental Kitchens appetizers and caught up with those they haven't seen in ages. 

