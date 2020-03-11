Beachplace holds golf tournament, raises funds for Save Our Seabirds

The 15th annual Beachplace golf tournament and party came with a twist this year. For the first time, the raffle that followed the tournament was used as a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to Save Our Seabirds.

Beachplace also raised money for Save Our Seabirds during the tournament Monday by allowing golfers to buy mulligans. The tournament, held at Longboat Key Club, was an 18-hole scramble. The team of Jim Barri, John Fleming, Marshall Rose and Brenda Young took first place with a 5-under 66.

As in years past, local companies provided Beachplace with products, gift certificates and vouchers to be awarded via raffle to Beachplace members and guests who attended the tournament's party. This year, however, groups of 10 raffle tickets were sold for $20 in order to donate money to Save Our Seabirds.

In addition to the raffle and mulligans, Beachplace collected at least $1,500 in donations.

Catering was provided by Frank Caldwell.