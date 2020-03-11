 Skip to main content
(Left to right) John Fleming, Kim Barri (representing her husband, Jim Barri), Brenda Young and Marshall Rose won the 15th annual Beachplace Golf Tournament with a 5-under 66.

Beachplace holds golf tournament, raises funds for Save Our Seabirds

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020

(Left to right) John Fleming, Kim Barri (representing her husband, Jim Barri), Brenda Young and Marshall Rose won the 15th annual Beachplace Golf Tournament with a 5-under 66.

(Left to right) Dave Blanford, Lucy Blanford, Nancy Bronska and Bob Betagole

(Left to right) Dave Blanford, Lucy Blanford, Nancy Bronska and Bob Betagole

Susie Luten (left) and Sam Luten

Susie Luten (left) and Sam Luten

(Left to right) Lois Singer, Stan Singer, John Marshall and Jan Marshall

(Left to right) Lois Singer, Stan Singer, John Marshall and Jan Marshall

(Left to right) Linda Gass, Bob Betagole, Nancy Bronska, Pat Soskolne, Errol Soskolne and Jeff Gass

(Left to right) Linda Gass, Bob Betagole, Nancy Bronska, Pat Soskolne, Errol Soskolne and Jeff Gass

(Left to right) Andrew Benassi, Debra Benassi, Patty Weingart and Jim Weingart

(Left to right) Andrew Benassi, Debra Benassi, Patty Weingart and Jim Weingart

Anita Mrotzek (left) and Gunther Mrotzek

Anita Mrotzek (left) and Gunther Mrotzek

Budee Jacobs (left) and Stan Horwich

Budee Jacobs (left) and Stan Horwich

(Left to right) Jeanne Ruddy, Victor Keen, Sharon MacAllister and Robert MacAllister

(Left to right) Jeanne Ruddy, Victor Keen, Sharon MacAllister and Robert MacAllister

(Left to right) Anita Mrotzek, Eric McCartney, Steve Herich and Gunther Mrotzek

(Left to right) Anita Mrotzek, Eric McCartney, Steve Herich and Gunther Mrotzek

(Left to right) Robert Seidl, Cindy Leder and Andy Friesch

(Left to right) Robert Seidl, Cindy Leder and Andy Friesch

Karen Hundgen (left) and Nancy Bronska

Karen Hundgen (left) and Nancy Bronska

The post-tournament auction and raffle acted as a fundraiser for the first time, with all proceeds going to Save Our Seabirds.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

The 15th annual Beachplace golf tournament and party came with a twist this year. For the first time, the raffle that followed the tournament was used as a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to Save Our Seabirds.

Beachplace also raised money for Save Our Seabirds during the tournament Monday by allowing golfers to buy mulligans. The tournament, held at Longboat Key Club, was an 18-hole scramble. The team of Jim Barri, John Fleming, Marshall Rose and Brenda Young took first place with a 5-under 66.

As in years past, local companies  provided Beachplace with products, gift certificates and vouchers to be awarded via raffle to Beachplace members and guests who attended the tournament's party. This year, however, groups of 10 raffle tickets were sold for $20 in order to donate money to Save Our Seabirds.

In addition to the raffle and mulligans, Beachplace collected at least $1,500 in donations.

Catering was provided by Frank Caldwell.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

