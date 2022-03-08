A condominium in Beachplace tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jane Wright, trustee, of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Trends US Inc. for $1,475,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 1986.

Corey’s Landing

Eric and Melissa Averitt, trustees, of Indianapolis, sold the home at 3467 Byron Lane to Losacco Family LLC for $1,075,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,227 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2017.

Tangerine Bay Club

Ralph Einstein, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 421 condominium at 370 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lars Nilsson and Gunnel Faxen-Nilsson, of Longboat Key, for $963,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 1997.

Ringling of Longboat Key

Jeffrey Daly sold his home at 766 Saint Judes Drive N. to Melisa Rae Wynne and Bradley Keith Wynne and Cesar Augusto Zevallos, of Longboat Key, for $750,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,900 in 2013.

Lido Ambassador

Lois Curro, trustee, of Celebration, sold the Unit 310 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to William McLaren, of Burlington, New Jersey, for $575,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,125 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2015.

Mary O’Connor, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 203 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Jon Simeon Saltzman and Joanna Holly Saltzman, of University Park, for $439,000. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2020.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

John Maverick Coutret and Cecile Hennes Coutret sold their Unit 209 condominium at 727 Spanish Drive S. to Kathleen Herzing, of Longboat Key, for $560,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Harbour East

Margaret Meissner, trustee, of Canton, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 4 condominium at 771 John Ringling Blvd. to John and Marsha Linder, of Iowa City, Iowa, for $449,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It sold for $26,500 in 1968.