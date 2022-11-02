A home in Coquina Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ben and Barbara Price of Longboat Key sold their home at 3501 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Willis and Elizabeth Hartman of Wichita, Kansas for $11.5 million. Built in 2004, the home has five bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath, a swimming pool and 10,097 square feet of living area.

Hibiscus Way

Craig and Georgia Walters, of Stamford, Connecticut, sold their home at 690 Hibiscus Way to Katharine Gunsalus, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $4.25 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,661 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,215,000 in 2008.

Longboat Shores

Francis Patrick White and Deborah Sue Kassilke, of Sarasota, sold their home at 650 Longview Drive to Jennifer Faye Erickson and Christopher and Conrad Erickson, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, for $1.65 million. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,799 square feet of living area. It sold for $805,000 in 2018.

The Players Club

Jascott Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregg Meyers and Susan Knox-Meyers, of Tampa, for $1,475,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,774 square feet of living area. It sold for $980,000 in July.

Bailey Dobson

James and Lisa Reed, of Bradenton, sold their home at 701 Gulf Bay Road to Elizabeth Ann Guancial and Davender Singh Khera, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 1,800 square feet of living area.

White Sands of Lido

Gary and Rolayne Fickes sold their Unit 7 condominium at 160 Harrison Drive to Ronald and Julie Fadel, of Goshen, Kentucky, for $1.1 million. Built in 1933, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,094 square feet of living area. It sold for $701,000 in 2005.

Islander Club of Longboat

Louie and Barbara Nix, trustees, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the Unit 46-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ritchie Hall, of Crescent Springs, Kentucky, for $935,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2000.

Tiffany Plaza

Karen Jutzi, of Orland Park, Illinois, sold her Unit 307 condominium at 4325 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kelly and John Schultz, of Longboat Key, for $930,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 1999.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Joseph Austin Burke and Susan Sorrels, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gus and Megan Bell, of Wetumpka, Alabama, for $900,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2014.

Sand Cay

Karl Lapinski, of Fort Myers, sold his Unit 308 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Conley Family Holdings Sarasota for $699,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $111,000 in 1980.

Lido Harbor Towers

Diane Stanton, trustee, of Orlando, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Franklin Samson and Audrey O’Connell, trustees, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. They sold for $175,000 in 1999.

Longboat Harbour

Theresa Desena and Arlene Desena, of Maspeth, New York, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Robert Bradley Simer and Stefanie Erin Simer, of Middletown, Ohio, for $525,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 1998.