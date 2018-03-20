 Skip to main content
Event organizers Bob and Judie Kramer

Beach Boys bring good vibrations to Longboat Key

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Event organizers Bob and Judie Kramer

Randell Kirsch, vocals and bass, dances while performing at Islands West.

Irene Langlois and Jan Withers

Joann Hart, Tom Hart and Jackie Mertz

Ed Carter plays guitar and sings during the group’s performance at Islands West.

Lenore Miller is all smiles as she dances to California Surf, Incorporated.

Probyn Gregory is a veteran member of Brian Wilson’s band and toured with The Beach Boys during their 50th Year Anniversary Tour.

Event organizers Judie Kramer and Barbara Pressman

Probyn Gregory and Sterling Smith perform at Islands West on March 20 with California Surf, Incorporated.

California Surf, Incorporated comprises of musicians who have formerly toured and recorded with The Beach Boys.

Bobby Figueroa does vocals and drums for California Surf, Incorporated.

California Surf, Incorporated members Bobby Figueroa, Probyn Gregory and Randell Kirsch in the front and Sterling Smith and Ed Carter in the back.

Linda Hamilton and Eileen Burns

Tom Sabow, Ralph Knox and Patty Sabow

California Surf, Incorporated performs for Islands West residents on March 20.

Don Bonzi, Loren Berry and Randell Kirsch of California Surf, Incorporated.

Laurie Raleigh, Kathleen Haranzo, David Woods and Lenore Miller

Dick Hockema, Mike Besson and Ger Laaser

Bobby Figueroa does vocals and drums for California Surf, Incorporated.

Sterling Smith performs keys during the Islands West performance.

Joyce Hicks, Jeff Graff and Lenore Miller

Sheila Nemes and Janet and Ed Polansky

California Surf, Incorporated, a group comprised of musicians who have toured and recorded with The Beach Boys, performed at Islands West March 20.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

They’ve surfed the U.S.A with The Beach Boys, and now they are making a second-run as surf-rock veterans.

On March 20, California Surf, Incorporated, a group comprised of musicians who have toured and recorded with The Beach Boys, made a stop to perform at Islands West.

About 90 residents gathered in the clubhouse for dinner, drinks and the live performance that was vibrant from the start.

About one minute into the performance and audience members were already on their feet dancing to hits such as “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “California Girls.”

The five musicians, Bobby Figueroa, Probyn Gregory, Randell Kirsch, Sterling Smith and Ed Carter, all sang vocals in addition to their instruments. At some point, each of them has toured with The Beach Boys.

“It’s a whole new perspective of what America and the world think of that music,” Figueroa, who plays drums in additional to vocals, said of working with The Beach Boys.

Randell Kirsch grew up listening to The Beach Boys in Fresno, Calif. Despite his thoughts that the band lived in a completely different world than him, he found, in the end, that they were much like him.

“[They’re] just another group of souls,” he said.






 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

