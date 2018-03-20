Beach Boys bring good vibrations to Longboat Key

They’ve surfed the U.S.A with The Beach Boys, and now they are making a second-run as surf-rock veterans.

On March 20, California Surf, Incorporated, a group comprised of musicians who have toured and recorded with The Beach Boys, made a stop to perform at Islands West.

About 90 residents gathered in the clubhouse for dinner, drinks and the live performance that was vibrant from the start.

About one minute into the performance and audience members were already on their feet dancing to hits such as “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “California Girls.”

The five musicians, Bobby Figueroa, Probyn Gregory, Randell Kirsch, Sterling Smith and Ed Carter, all sang vocals in addition to their instruments. At some point, each of them has toured with The Beach Boys.

“It’s a whole new perspective of what America and the world think of that music,” Figueroa, who plays drums in additional to vocals, said of working with The Beach Boys.

Randell Kirsch grew up listening to The Beach Boys in Fresno, Calif. Despite his thoughts that the band lived in a completely different world than him, he found, in the end, that they were much like him.

“[They’re] just another group of souls,” he said.











