Blaise Ryndes dazzles the crowd with bubbles.

Bazaar brings the bubbles at weekend show

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Beckham Buchanan works on his own bubbles.

Chris Tocher draws out a bubble.

Dozens of children chased after the bubbles floating through the bazaar.

Dave Ryndes shows off his own skills.

Judah Swan introduces his parrot Ninja to the fun.

Maddox Reyes creates his own bubbles.

Jenna and Halle Buchanan reach for the passing bubbles.

Adam Lesser admires his work.

The air was filled with bubbles.

Hallie Chabot shows her stuff.

The Bubble Festival was held Jan. 8 at the Bazaar at Apricot and Lime.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota families came out in droves to enjoy a bubble bash of epic proportions during the Bubble Festival on Jan. 8 at the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime. 

The noon event featured bubble artist Blaise Ryndes and his acclaimed Sphere Bubble Show, which featured him and staff amazing children with massive bubble shapes that floated throughout the Bazaar. Ryndes, who is a Tampa resident, was featured on the 13th season of "Dancing With The Stars" on ABC. 

Families also enjoyed snacks from vendors, boba tea, hula hoop games and face painting. 

