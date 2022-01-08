Bazaar brings the bubbles at weekend show

Sarasota families came out in droves to enjoy a bubble bash of epic proportions during the Bubble Festival on Jan. 8 at the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime.

The noon event featured bubble artist Blaise Ryndes and his acclaimed Sphere Bubble Show, which featured him and staff amazing children with massive bubble shapes that floated throughout the Bazaar. Ryndes, who is a Tampa resident, was featured on the 13th season of "Dancing With The Stars" on ABC.

Families also enjoyed snacks from vendors, boba tea, hula hoop games and face painting.