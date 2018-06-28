 Skip to main content
Six-year-old Kinsie Reith picks out a prize from the Cairo Marketplace.

Bayside Community Church holds 'Big Dig' camp

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018

Six-year-old Kinsie Reith picks out a prize from the Cairo Marketplace.

Haile Middle School students Ava McLeod and Julia Carpenter volunteer in the Cairo Marketplace, where children can buy trinkets and toys.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

Haile Middle School students Ava McLeod and Julia Carpenter volunteer in the Cairo Marketplace, where children can buy trinkets and toys.

Fun included a 40-foot tall inflatable alligator slide.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

Fun included a 40-foot tall inflatable alligator slide.

East County 6-year-old Jack Hardin has a blast testing out his trampolining skills.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

East County 6-year-old Jack Hardin has a blast testing out his trampolining skills.

Lakeland's Creed Andersen, 7, digs for a snake in an air-conditioned tent.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

Lakeland's Creed Andersen, 7, digs for a snake in an air-conditioned tent.

East County's Joshua Callahan, 7, finds a plastic snake on an archaeological dig.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

East County's Joshua Callahan, 7, finds a plastic snake on an archaeological dig.

Eight-year-old Libby Joseph squeals upon feeling the clay in which she would create a "fossil."

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

Eight-year-old Libby Joseph squeals upon feeling the clay in which she would create a "fossil."

Heritage Harbour resident Lucas Mllan, 9, plays nok hockey with his sister, volunteer Charlize Millan, not pictured.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

Heritage Harbour resident Lucas Mllan, 9, plays nok hockey with his sister, volunteer Charlize Millan, not pictured.

East County's Christian Lazo, 8, leads his third-grade group proudly.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

East County's Christian Lazo, 8, leads his third-grade group proudly.

Cami Sandhoff and Kelsey Jerome, both 9, enjoy an afternoon snack of ice cream.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

Cami Sandhoff and Kelsey Jerome, both 9, enjoy an afternoon snack of ice cream.

Bayside's youth pastor Luke Graham, as Dr. Fissil Fossil, spontaneously performs a VBS song with Travis Simpson (camel) and Josh Johnston.

Thursday, Jun. 28, 2018 |

Bayside's youth pastor Luke Graham, as Dr. Fissil Fossil, spontaneously performs a VBS song with Travis Simpson (camel) and Josh Johnston.

Children at Bayside dig up fun, Bible stories.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Even though it was more than 80 degrees outside, Bayside Community Church’s Children’s Pastor Luke Graham made sure to put on his leather jacket. That, with his safari hat and canvas bag, made him look like a twin of Indiana Jones.

But Graham, the lead character in Bayside’s “The Big Dig” themed summer camp June 25-29, had transformed into Dr. Fissil Fossil, teaching 1,027 children about the biblical story of Moses, Pharaoh and the 10 plagues through song, skits and other festivities.

There were even seven water slides, including the tallest one in Florida — a 40-footer. 

“I almost cancelled it because it was so high,” Graham  said.

Children attending the camp at Bayside’s East Campus enjoyed trading in coins for trinkets at the Cairo Marketplace, completing arts and crafts, playing games and even participating in an archeological dig.

