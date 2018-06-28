Bayside Community Church holds 'Big Dig' camp

Even though it was more than 80 degrees outside, Bayside Community Church’s Children’s Pastor Luke Graham made sure to put on his leather jacket. That, with his safari hat and canvas bag, made him look like a twin of Indiana Jones.

But Graham, the lead character in Bayside’s “The Big Dig” themed summer camp June 25-29, had transformed into Dr. Fissil Fossil, teaching 1,027 children about the biblical story of Moses, Pharaoh and the 10 plagues through song, skits and other festivities.

There were even seven water slides, including the tallest one in Florida — a 40-footer.

“I almost cancelled it because it was so high,” Graham said.

Children attending the camp at Bayside’s East Campus enjoyed trading in coins for trinkets at the Cairo Marketplace, completing arts and crafts, playing games and even participating in an archeological dig.