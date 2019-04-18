Bayfront home sale is Longboat's third-highest in 2019

Longboat Key’s third-highest real estate sale of the year closed earlier this month on a Gulf of Mexico Drive property with a bayfront view.

Ed Pandos of eXp Realty was the buyers’ agent and Cindy Quinn of Re/Max Alliance was the listing agent for the $3.675 million sale of 3470 GMD.

The home, designed in a West Indies style by Sarasota architect Brian Phipps and built in 2018, offers 7,365 square feet of total floor space. The five-bedroom home with five full baths and two half-baths is in Longboat Key’s The Enclave, at one of the narrowest points of the island.

With direct access to Sarasota Bay from the back yard, there are views of the Gulf of Mexico from the top-of-the-home terrace accessed via a spiral staircase above the third floor.

A central elevator extends from the ground-level garage and entry to the first- and second-floor living spaces.

The master bedroom suite is on the first level up from the ground floor, along with a chef’s kitchen, a large deck and a second bedroom/bath combination.

Three additional ensuite bedrooms are on the next level up, along with a wet bar and another deck overlooking the bay.

A custom pool and spa overlook the bay on the backyard of the .34 acre property.

According to MLS records, the new home came on the market in late 2018 at $4.5 million, and the price was twice reduced to the selling point, which closed on April 4.

Two other homes have sold in the Longboat Key ZIP code with higher prices: