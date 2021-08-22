A home in Bay Isles tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Elaine Johnstone sold her home at 510 Harbor Cay Drive to Hugh and Cynthia Ray, of Longboat Key, for $4,495,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,439 square feet of living area. The property sold for $2 million in 2003.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Casper and Sonia Johnson and Lolita Hoffman, of Tampa, sold their Unit 324 and 324A condominiums at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jennifer Emich Campbell, of Staunton, Virginia, for $835,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2013.

Lido Surf and Sand

Timothy Koch and Susan Berk, of Mequon, Wisconsin, sold their Unit 312 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Timothy and Jennifer O’Shea, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, for $784,000. The condominium was built in 1976, and has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,379 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in 2019.

Banyan Bay Club

Rafael and Terry Guzman, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 308 condominium at 5265 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Russell and Mary McConnell, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, for $775,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2014.

Whitney Beach

Blanche Roslyn Abramov, of New York City, sold her Unit 144 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Anita Decosimo, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, for $538,900. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,500 in 2010.