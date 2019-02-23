Batters up for Lakewood Ranch Little League

Seven-year-old Hunter Miller clung to the dugout fence Feb. 23 at the baseball fields at Lakewood Ranch Park and jumped up and down as a teammate on the Astros went up to bat.

"You can do this!" he shouted.

The crack of the ball sounded and Hunter jumped more wildly as a runner advanced to home plate. The Astros were up 6-2 in the third inning. It was Opening Day for the Lakewood Ranch Little League.

"I'm happy we got a run," Hunter said as put on his glove and headed toward the infield.

Lakewood Ranch Little League President David Bay said this year's lineup is the second largest group in the league's history with 387 players ages 4-16. The day opened with introductions of teams and coaches, singing of the national anthem and other festivities.

Miss Manatee Softball also had its Opening Day.