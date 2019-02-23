 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch Little League 7-year-old takes direction from a coach after making it to first base. First baseman Eddy Thomas, 6, is ready for the next play.

Batters up for Lakewood Ranch Little League

Lakewood Ranch Little League's Giovanni Despinosa, 7, is ready to make plays.

Lakewood Ranch Little League's Ava Guz hits a triple on the first pitch.

Lakewood Ranch Little League's Levi Johnson is eager to hit the ball.

Lakewood Ranch Little League Astros player Hunter Miller watches as teammates try to score in the third inning.

Lakewood Ranch Little League 6-year-old Kallen Terry lines up for team introduction during opening ceremonies. He's playing on the Innovative Answering Assistance team.

Lakewood Ranch Little League players surround the field as they are introduced to the crowd.

John Rudolph, Elle Hildreth, coach Cory Hildreth, Caden Shirley, Joseph Ziegler and Tucker Pope represented their team, VFW Post 12055 during Opening Day ceremonies. The other players were at a basketball game.

Nine-year-old Cameron Cody, with his mother Jeanne Cody behind him, sings the national anthem for the Lakewood Ranch Little League Opening Ceremony.

Miss Manatee Softball Lilly Russ runs to first base after hitting the ball.

Miss Manatee Softball 9-year-old MacKenzie Pandelo is known by her teammates as "Macdiesel."

The Southeast Sod Miss Manatee Softball team cheers "Watermelons" on the count of three before heading to the infield. Coach Jon Pandelo said the girls nicknamed their team Watermelons because of their uniform colors.

Miss Manatee Softball's Skylar Harvill walks on her first at-bat.

Miss Manatee Softball's Alysa Jones readies to steal a base after making it to first base.

Little League, Miss Manatee Softball host opening days.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Seven-year-old Hunter Miller clung to the dugout fence Feb. 23 at the baseball fields at Lakewood Ranch Park and jumped up and down as a teammate on the Astros went up to bat.

"You can do this!" he shouted. 

The crack of the ball sounded and Hunter jumped more wildly as a runner advanced to home plate. The Astros were up 6-2 in the third inning. It was Opening Day for the Lakewood Ranch Little League.

"I'm happy we got a run," Hunter said as put on his glove and headed toward the infield.

Lakewood Ranch Little League President David Bay said this year's lineup is the second largest group in the league's history with 387 players ages 4-16. The day opened with introductions of teams and coaches, singing of the national anthem and other festivities.

Miss Manatee Softball also had its Opening Day.

