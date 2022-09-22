 Skip to main content
Fifth graders Chase Perkowski and Adam Perkowski share their projects on Kansas City Chief's Tony Gonzalez and Puerto Rican rapper Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio to their mother, Sarah Perkowski.

Bashaw Elementary hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival

Christi Welch decorates a skull craft with her third grader Aubrey Welch. Aubrey Welch says she couldn't wait to see what the food trucks had to offer.

Third grader Marley Miller and her 4-year-old brother Lee Miller practice how to say colors in Spanish during a physical education activity.

Fourth grader Eli Evans and his mother Christina Evans participate in the "Los Machetes" dance. "It was the first time ever that I did that dance, " Christina Evans says. "We'll have to practice that at home."

First graders Ian Olsen and Raymond Kow have kicking off the Hispanic Heritage Festival with a dance. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

James Dougherty, the principal of William H. Bashaw Elementary School, dances with dozens of students.

Fifth graders Amanda Gonzalez and Izabel Rodriguez show off their projects on Gaby Moreno and Selena Gomez. Both students say Moreno and Gomez are inspirations to thousands of people.

Kindergartner Lorena Dimas has fun at the Hispanic Heritage Festival with her sister Ana Dimas, who is in fifth grade, and her mother, Dubravka Dimas. "I really love the dancing," Ana Dimas says.

Emily Rouzier and her third grader Adrian Rodriguez have fun participating in the activities at the festival. Rodriguez likes being able to hang out with his friends.

First grader Wyatt Olah is happy how his skull craft came out.

Students have fun dancing, doing arts and crafts and presenting projects on famous Latinos.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lisa Clayton watched as her grandchildren Marley Miller and Lee Miller participated in a physical education activity that had them practicing how to say colors in Spanish.

William H. Bashaw Elementary School families were able to participate in dances and arts and crafts, enjoy food from three food trucks and listen to fifth graders present on famous Latinos during the school's Hispanic Heritage Festival Sept. 22.  

"I'm looking forward to learning something new, trying out some of the food, listening to great music and exposing them to new things," Clayton said of Marley Miller, who is a third grader, and Lee Miller, who is 4.

Christina Evans and her fourth grader Eli Evans had fun dancing to "Los Machetes."

"It was the first time ever that I did that dance, " Christina Evans said. "We'll have to practice that at home."

Fifth graders Amanda Gonzalez and Izabel Rodriguez were in the media center presenting their projects on singers and song writers Gaby Moreno and Selena Gomez respectively. 

Both girls were inspired by Moreno and Gomez' passion for singing. 

"They're singing not for the fame and wealth but because she's passionate," Rodriguez said about Gomez. 

