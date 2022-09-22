Bashaw Elementary hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival

Lisa Clayton watched as her grandchildren Marley Miller and Lee Miller participated in a physical education activity that had them practicing how to say colors in Spanish.

William H. Bashaw Elementary School families were able to participate in dances and arts and crafts, enjoy food from three food trucks and listen to fifth graders present on famous Latinos during the school's Hispanic Heritage Festival Sept. 22.

"I'm looking forward to learning something new, trying out some of the food, listening to great music and exposing them to new things," Clayton said of Marley Miller, who is a third grader, and Lee Miller, who is 4.

Christina Evans and her fourth grader Eli Evans had fun dancing to "Los Machetes."

"It was the first time ever that I did that dance, " Christina Evans said. "We'll have to practice that at home."

Fifth graders Amanda Gonzalez and Izabel Rodriguez were in the media center presenting their projects on singers and song writers Gaby Moreno and Selena Gomez respectively.

Both girls were inspired by Moreno and Gomez' passion for singing.

"They're singing not for the fame and wealth but because she's passionate," Rodriguez said about Gomez.