Levi works as an ambassador dog for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Barking good time at the Southeastern Guide Dog's Heroes Breakfast

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Christine Mathis, Julie Prieto and Frances Marinaro

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

John Rapp and Susan Rapp with Karen Conkel

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Paul Shaver grabs some breakfast in the buffet line.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

The Heroes Breakfast announced the Heroes Council Challenge, which is a grant donation matching challenge of up to $250,000 for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Julie Altman, Andy Kramer and Lucy Hope

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Sidney Turner and Troy Turner

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Kate and Warren Coopersmith

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Braden River Veterans of Foreign War's Gill Ruderman and Len Friedlander

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Braden River's VFW Graham Ellis and Don Courtney

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Southeastern Guide Dog's CEO Titus Herman gave a warm welcome to the attendees of the Heroes Breakfast, while explaining a little bit of the history behind Southeaster Guide Dogs.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Veteran Sean Brown read a short story called "In the Dark."

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

The Heroes Breakfast honored veterans with guide and service dogs.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

There's never a bad time to honor veterans and the service they've provided to our country. 

Southeastern Guide Dog's honored veterans at its Heroes Breakfast on Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency. Southeastern Guide Dogs provides service and guide dogs to veterans. 

The Heroes Council, a group of individuals who support Southeastern Guide Dogs, are working toward the goal of creating a $250,000 grant for Southeastern Guide Dogs. All donations made before June 30 of this year will qualify for matching funds for this grant. 

