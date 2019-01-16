Barking good time at the Southeastern Guide Dog's Heroes Breakfast

There's never a bad time to honor veterans and the service they've provided to our country.

Southeastern Guide Dog's honored veterans at its Heroes Breakfast on Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency. Southeastern Guide Dogs provides service and guide dogs to veterans.

The Heroes Council, a group of individuals who support Southeastern Guide Dogs, are working toward the goal of creating a $250,000 grant for Southeastern Guide Dogs. All donations made before June 30 of this year will qualify for matching funds for this grant.