Co-Chairs Doug and Shari Phillips

Banyan Ball guests travel around the world in one night

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019

Co-Chairs Doug and Shari Phillips with Elizabeth and Head of School David Mahler

Inna Snyder with Oliver and Jeanette Barth

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Arianne Dart and Aimee Cogan

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Arianne Dart and Aimee Cogan

Sarah, Tammy and Taylor Karp

Jennifer Fox donned a French phrase-adorned beret.

Larry and Jennifer Fox

A classical musician entertained guests during cocktail hour.

Eric Kagin created a live painting during cocktail hour.

Haixia Guo and Bob Lifsey

Paula Weisman and Susan Girard

Travel-oriented decor was scattered about the lobby throughout cocktail hour.

Lindsey and Nick Chapa

Alexander and Yuliya Gaukhman

Erin and Jacob Harding with L’Tanya Evans and Darryl Calkins

Nathalie and Tim Boyle

Bruce Rosenberg, Scott Schechter, Frank Brunkhorst and Alexis Rosenberg

Amanda Gabrici and John McKeever

Rosalyn and Tim Garrett

Robin and John Carr

The sponsors got their own wooden head tables.

The travel theme carried through into the ballroom decor.

Hello Gorgeous offered several traveler props in its photo booth.

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy with Terri Vitale and Dr. Chris Sforzo

Supporters of The Out-of-Door Academy gathered March 9 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the annual fundraiser.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Purses doubled as metaphorical suitcases March 9 at the annual Banyan Ball.

Supporters of The Out-of-Door Academy donned their best black tie attire for the fundraiser, which was themed “World Traveler.” The hall leading to the ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was decked out in travel-oriented decor, such as a miniature Eiffel Tower for photo ops and screens depicting the scenes outside a moving train.

After the festive cocktail hour, guests moved to the equally festive ballroom where they could pose with signs such as “I’d rather be in Switzerland” in the Hello Gorgeous photo booth before dinner. Then guests had the chance to give back to the school by bidding on live auction items and donating directly through the paddle raise.

At the end of the evening, guests had the chance to hit the dance floor.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

