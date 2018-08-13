Bahia Vista home sells for $2.1 million

A home in the Seminole Heights area, west of Tamiami Trail, tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Howard Schickler sold the home at 1666 Bahia Vista to Elizabeth Cohen, trustee, of Canterbury, N.H., for $2.1 million.

Built in 2003, the modern-style home has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,842 square feet of living area. Features include walls of sliding glass doors leading out to a private pool and garden area. The house also features an open floor plan throughout and a three-car garage.

It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2007.

SARASOTA

The Jewel

Richard and Lynn Dee Hackel, of Hendersonville, N.C., sold their Unit 602 condominium at 1301 Main St. to New Colony LLC for $2 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,129 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2016.

Captain Kidd Avenue

Stephen and Laura Martin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7140 Captain Kidd Ave. to James and Rebecca Heary, of Littleton, Colo., for $1,225,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,925 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $641,000 in 2009.

Condominium on the Bay

Larry and Sandra Lee Long, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1912 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Robert Henderson, trustee, of Indianapolis, for $925,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $611,000 in 2014.

Robert and Marina Arcs, trustees, of Sag Harbor, N.Y., sold the Unit 1811 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Robert and Vielka MacIntosh, of Fairfax Station, Va., for $588,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1998.

Golden Gate Point

161 Golden Gate LLC sold the home at 161 Golden Gate Point to Troy and Amy Robinson, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1949, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,752 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in January.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 722 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Debbe Dreyer, of Sarasota, for $623,000. Built in 2003, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $401,000 in 2004.

1350 Main Residential

Irwin and Susan Singer sold their Unit 608 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Janet Weller, of Nokomis, for $620,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,395 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $552,100 in 2007.

Mandarin Park

Guy and Frances Fitzgerald, of Fernandina Beach, sold their home at 1380 Tea Rose Place to Arnold Spinner and Georgianna Appignani Lynn, of Spring Lake, N.J., for $605,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Indian Beach Court

Melanie and John Napp, of Sarasota, sold their home at 741 Indian Beach Lane to Christopher and Lauren Weems, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,610 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,100 in 2016.

Phillippi Gardens

Kent Radovich sold the home at 5586 Merrimac Drive to Marcel Kasten and Angela Fox Kasten, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,490 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Matthew and Dana Watkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3624 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to James Peake, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,010 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2016.

Ridgewood

Ian and Sarah Smith, of Rochester Hills, Mich., sold their home at 2368 James Lane to Brett and Shawna Smith, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,000 in 2014.

Central Park

22 Freedom LLC sold the home at 1720 Sixth St. to Phog Properties LLC for $310,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 788 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 2017.

Bayview

Cheri Salvetti, of Ocean Springs, Miss., sold her home at 1647 Siesta Drive to 501 Demorest LLC for $305,000. Built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $151,000 in 2009.

Gulf Gate Manor

Kallee Humerickhouse sold her home at 2502 Terry Lane to Lighthouse Rentals LLC for $287,500. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,493 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,000 in 1993.

Regency House

Cheryl Baker, of Schwenksville, Pa., sold the Unit 407 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Jacqueline Aranoff and Richard Gaudio, of New York City, for $275,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,081 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2006.

Woodpine Lakewood Ranch

Anthony and Debra Cardinale, of Peyton, Colo., sold their home at 2965 Woodpine Circle to Nicole Beckett, of Sarasota, for $266,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,080 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in February.

SIESTA KEY

Tivoli-by-the-Sea

Richard Rogala and Lynn Wellslager, of Denver, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 625 Beach Road to Melissa and Barry Wasserman, of Robbinsville, N.J., for $635,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2013.

Siesta Beach

David and Karen Leggett, of Trenton, sold their home at 801 Edgemere Lane to Gary Biggar, of Palm Beach Gardens, for $475,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,542 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2000.

Siesta Town House

Richard Walker, trustee, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 4532 Ocean Blvd. to Siesta Townhouse LLC for $445,600. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $402,500 in 2013.

Carol Neilson, Personal Representative, Thomas and Sally Newhall, Daniel and Jennifer Newhall and Lewis Neilson and Carol Newhall Neilson, of Villanova, Pa., sold the Unit 108 condominium at 4532 Ocean Blvd. to John and Laura Groselle, of Hiram, Ohio, for $415,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area.

Bay Oaks

Robert and Sherry Frost, of Waterford Township, Mich., sold their Unit D-42 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas and Mary Anne Sannicandro, of Ashland, Mass., for $315,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,500 in 2000.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

William and Faith McCoy, of Williamsburg, Va., sold their home at 11069 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Anthony and Erin Milcetic, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,800 in 2017.

Robert and Janet Smith sold their home at 11249 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Kelly Thornton and Jeffrey Barron, of Sarasota, for $423,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $422,100 in 2016.

Villagewalk

Daniel and Judith Christopher, of New Bedford, Mass., sold their home at 5851 Helicon Place to Alan and Marlene Jacobson, of Wheatfield, N.Y., for $329,900. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $311,000 in 2007.

OSPREY

Bay Acres

John McAfee, trustee, and Janet McAfee, of Venice, sold the home at 412 Bayshore Drive to Thomas and Wendy Testwuide, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,075,000 in 2002.

Bay Oaks Estates

Laurel and Alan Pennington, of Osprey, sold their home at 602 Oak River Court to Tatyana and Jan Eckert, of Osprey, for $379,900. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.

Antonio and Debra Alves, of Sarasota, sold their home at 846 Oak Pond Drive to Jonathan and Jessica Rumschlag, of Osprey, for $355,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 2002.

Emerald Woods at Oaks III

Jason Kramer and Jonathan Kramer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1866 Amethyst Lane to Chris and Nancy Pinkham, of Osprey, for $325,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2001.

NOKOMIS

Gulf to Bay Club

Hurricane Olivia LLC sold the Unit 7 condominium at 113 Casey Key Road to Pier Djulgerski, trustee, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2017.

Calusa Lakes

Thomas Sunila and Dusica Sunila, trustees, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., sold the home at 2022 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Michael and Anna Jean Roche, of Nokomis, for $615,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2003.

PALMER RANCH

Villagewalk

Per-Gunnar and Kristina Sjoo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5570 Octonia Place to Fred and Kay Van Pelt, of Springfield, Mo., for $495,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,000 in 2012.