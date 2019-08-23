 Skip to main content
Seventh-graders Skylar Zadai and Brooklyn McCutchan dance the "Cotton Eye Joe."

Back-to-school moves

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Clockwise from bottom left are: Alexis Elmore, Isabelle Jacobson, Hailey Weeks, Ana Mikanovic, Avery Lancastr, Camilla Ruiz and Scarlet Salazar.

Sixth-graders Jill Leonardis and Brittney Peterson say the music is the best part of the event.

John Kelly, Jake Gillson and Brady Wilson are seventh-graders but they hadn't been to the dance before.

Sixth-grader Ava Collins bounds across the cafeteria to the song "Nothing Holding Me Back."

Lily Grigsby and Isabella Puco, both 12, dance to "Shut Up and Dance."

Eleven-year-old Trent Boldin is on the front row dancing to "Cotton Eye Joe."

Alexis Routa, Addison Schoenfeld, Kali Schmick and Brooke Decillis take a rest from dancing.

Sixth-grader Leah Erhardt catches up with friends after grabbing pizza and a snack.

Back to School Dance benefits PTO projects at R. Dan Nolan Middle School.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

It took 30 minutes of coaxing, but 12-year-old Lily Grigsby finally joined her friend Isabella Puco on the dance floor at R. Dan Nolan Middle School when "Shut Up and Dance" came over the loud speaker.

"It's not my favorite song, but it's a good dance song," Puco said with a smile.

Grigsby agreed. That's ultimately what got her feet moving. The friends were two of about 250 students who attended the Back to School Dance Aug. 23.

Sixth-graders through eighth-graders enjoyed food and drink, socializing, and, of course, dancing.

Allison Gordon, the Parent Teacher Organization president, said the event raised more than $1,000 for the PTO. It plans to use the money toward renovating the teacher's lounge.

