Back-to-school moves

It took 30 minutes of coaxing, but 12-year-old Lily Grigsby finally joined her friend Isabella Puco on the dance floor at R. Dan Nolan Middle School when "Shut Up and Dance" came over the loud speaker.

"It's not my favorite song, but it's a good dance song," Puco said with a smile.

Grigsby agreed. That's ultimately what got her feet moving. The friends were two of about 250 students who attended the Back to School Dance Aug. 23.

Sixth-graders through eighth-graders enjoyed food and drink, socializing, and, of course, dancing.

Allison Gordon, the Parent Teacher Organization president, said the event raised more than $1,000 for the PTO. It plans to use the money toward renovating the teacher's lounge.