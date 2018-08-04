 Skip to main content
Micah Williams, Kamiah and Kimoni Jordan, Amirah Jordan and Nivea Luis, back.

Back-to-school bash

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 |

Robin and Alyssa Kernan with Adeline, Danielle and Charlotte McCabe

Olivia Geyer helps give out free school supplies with her mother, Danielle.

Hannah and Ellouise Bill

Rylan and Regan Bauwin explore the inside of a fire truck.

Miriam Hernandez with her children, Alfredo and Bredy

Dianna and Anthony Dorsey

Itzel Baty shows of her hula hooping skills.

Michael Bellofatto with Cyan Barrett and Ava Ward.

The Sarasota YMCA held a back-to-school party Aug. 4 at the Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Branch.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On Aug. 4, the Sarasota YMCA Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Branch held its annual Back-to-School Bash to celebrate the end of summer and get families prepared for another academic year. Students received school supplies donated by Publix and parents got to know more about programs the YMCA offers, as well as services provided by its community partners such as All Faiths Food Bank and the Junior League of Sarasota's Kids in the Kitchen program.

"We're really making an effort to evaluate how we can provide services to youth and families and are open to any feedback in terms what needs we can help with as our programs expand," said Kristen Lessig, executive director of youth development.

The fun-filled Saturday morning also featured fire truck tours, face painting, a bounce house, balloon animals and treats from Kona Ice. 

 

