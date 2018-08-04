On Aug. 4, the Sarasota YMCA Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Branch held its annual Back-to-School Bash to celebrate the end of summer and get families prepared for another academic year. Students received school supplies donated by Publix and parents got to know more about programs the YMCA offers, as well as services provided by its community partners such as All Faiths Food Bank and the Junior League of Sarasota's Kids in the Kitchen program.

"We're really making an effort to evaluate how we can provide services to youth and families and are open to any feedback in terms what needs we can help with as our programs expand," said Kristen Lessig, executive director of youth development.

The fun-filled Saturday morning also featured fire truck tours, face painting, a bounce house, balloon animals and treats from Kona Ice.