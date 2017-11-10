Bacchus on the Beach perfects food and wine pairing

The wine was flowing and the plates were piled high at the seventh annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 10.

As the sun set behind them over the Gulf of Mexico, the 350 attendees mingled while tasting wine and expanding their palates. The Stone Crab Celebration and Winemaker Auction brought more than 100 selections of wine from featured wineries, winemakers and producers.

Along with stone crab, culinary offerings, such as scallop, mussel and calamari salad and blackened mahi tacos, were offered from the resort staff.

This year’s event benefited Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium due to their continuous work the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge and SCUBanauts International and their ecologic focus that they share with the resort.