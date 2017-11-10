 Skip to main content
Denise Madva and Gigi Daniel

Bacchus on the Beach perfects food and wine pairing

Maureen Horn, Lynn Walters and Rich and Chris Meyers

Tom and Marilynn Cinquegrano and Steve and Laura Durie

Ronnie and Rich Tobin and Deborah and John Gardner

Sandy Tilton and Laurie and Tony Saggese

Lauren Wulff and Liliana Chalfant

Lorraine and Larry Ziff

Wells Chapin and Michele Butler

David Cohen, Luellen Henderson and Diane and Richard Mason

Jackie Assell, Rebecca Brillhart and Sarafina Herself posed as mermaids throughout the night.

Lydia Charabin and Laurie Deane

Jay and Lisa Ahlman

Live music was played throughout the night.

Linda Harrison and Kent Radovich

Marsha Cavinder, Mary DePrey and Mary Spensley

Sofie Wachtmeister and Amanda Chandler of event beneficiary Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Jeri and Mitchel Drucker and David and Laura Mabon

Michelle Maclean and Brian Bergeron of Jackson Family Wines

Shana and Bob Arello and Diane and Peter Murray

Deborah Winters, Carol Staitman, Cynthia Frank and Maggie Mandell

Cathy Bruschi, Ron and Susan Chapman and Damian Bruschi

Patti Intravia and Laurie Chionchio

Rob Czerw and Steve Parisi of Trinchero Family Estates

Pamela Martin, Jenn Hoffman and Mindy Smith of Simi Winery

Stone crab was the main dish of the night, along with seafood tacos and salad.

Dennis Webbur and Renato Spano

Jackie and Stefan Cushman and Jon and Janet Bridgford

The annual event benefited Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The wine was flowing and the plates were piled high at the seventh annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 10.

As the sun set behind them over the Gulf of Mexico, the 350 attendees mingled while tasting wine and expanding their palates. The Stone Crab Celebration and Winemaker Auction brought more than 100 selections of wine from featured wineries, winemakers and producers.

Along with stone crab, culinary offerings, such as scallop, mussel and calamari salad and blackened mahi tacos, were offered from the resort staff.

This year’s event benefited Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium due to their continuous work the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge and SCUBanauts International and their ecologic focus that they share with the resort.

