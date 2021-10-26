 Skip to main content
Bonnie Wiedeman and president Sandy Slaminko

Baby Basics of Sarasota County goes nautical for annual fundraiser

Guests spent time bidding on silent auction items.

Caroline Lawrence, Georgia Anderson, Susan Newsome and Carol Williams

Mary Beth Grey and Elizabeth Beggs

Louise Tessier, Joan Perdue and Cornelia Grey

The event had a nautical theme.

Kim and Brooke Tyack

Joan Campo and Marcia Myers

Jane Kolling and Gerri Shea

Loy Meade and Colleen Shushtari

Terry Gumz, Gail Hruby, Karen Guidette, Carla Partridge and Carolyn Ryzrwicz

Patty Stehle and Linda Miller

Cindy McGuire and Darla Scarduzzio

The "Anchors Aweigh" fundraiser was held Oct. 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Baby Basics of Sarasota County nonprofit embraced the sea life with its fundraiser at the Sarasota Yacht Club on Oct. 25.

The nonprofit, which raises money to provide diapers, wipes and other essentials to families in need, had its many supporters fill the club for the lunch fundraiser event. Guests spent quite a bit of time bidding on silent auction items and participating in raffle baskets before sitting down for food. 

President Sandy Slaminko and other Baby Basics figures spoke to the audience and thanked them for helping acquire essential materials for children and families who need them.

