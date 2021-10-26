Baby Basics of Sarasota County goes nautical for annual fundraiser

The Baby Basics of Sarasota County nonprofit embraced the sea life with its fundraiser at the Sarasota Yacht Club on Oct. 25.

The nonprofit, which raises money to provide diapers, wipes and other essentials to families in need, had its many supporters fill the club for the lunch fundraiser event. Guests spent quite a bit of time bidding on silent auction items and participating in raffle baskets before sitting down for food.

President Sandy Slaminko and other Baby Basics figures spoke to the audience and thanked them for helping acquire essential materials for children and families who need them.