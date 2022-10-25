 Skip to main content
Susan Newsome and Mary O'Toole bring the color.

Baby Basics of Sarasota celebrates fairy tales at annual luncheon

Susan Newsome and Mary O'Toole bring the color.

Caroline Lawrence and Georgia Clamage chat before the luncheon begins.

Caroline Lawrence and Georgia Clamage chat before the luncheon begins.

Laurie Young, president Sandy Slaminko and Jane Kirschner

Laurie Young, president Sandy Slaminko and Jane Kirschner

Barb Price and Chris Landis

Barb Price and Chris Landis

Caroline Lawrence, Sandy Slaminko, Barb Price and Bonnie Wiedeman

Caroline Lawrence, Sandy Slaminko, Barb Price and Bonnie Wiedeman

Pat Desiderio and Yolimar Moreno

Pat Desiderio and Yolimar Moreno

Beverly Hungate, Debbie Pryor and Irina Milligan

Beverly Hungate, Debbie Pryor and Irina Milligan

Amanda Carlson and Erin Vestal

Amanda Carlson and Erin Vestal

Guests poured over silent auction items.

Guests poured over silent auction items.

Marilyn Keyes and Georgia Anderson

Marilyn Keyes and Georgia Anderson

Guests also picked up clothes from Dillard's.

Guests also picked up clothes from Dillard's.

Gladys Delgado and Lisa McMahon

Gladys Delgado and Lisa McMahon

The annual luncheon was held Oct. 24.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Baby Basics of Sarasota nonprofit paid tribute to nursery rhymes and fairy tales during its annual luncheon and fashion show on Oct. 24. 

The nonprofit — which distributes diapers, wipes, and other hygiene items to families in need — had more than 150 members fill the Sarasota Yacht Club's ballroom for a luncheon filled with good intentions and fashion. 

Guests arrived at the event and looked through several silent auction items before sitting down for the luncheon to begin. The event's theme and decor played up fairy tales and had dolls and designs adorn each table.

After lunch was finished, guests enjoyed a fashion show with model's wearing outfits from Dillard's.

