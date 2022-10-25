Baby Basics of Sarasota celebrates fairy tales at annual luncheon

The Baby Basics of Sarasota nonprofit paid tribute to nursery rhymes and fairy tales during its annual luncheon and fashion show on Oct. 24.

The nonprofit — which distributes diapers, wipes, and other hygiene items to families in need — had more than 150 members fill the Sarasota Yacht Club's ballroom for a luncheon filled with good intentions and fashion.

Guests arrived at the event and looked through several silent auction items before sitting down for the luncheon to begin. The event's theme and decor played up fairy tales and had dolls and designs adorn each table.

After lunch was finished, guests enjoyed a fashion show with model's wearing outfits from Dillard's.