 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Honorees, Top: Ted Simon, Marion Levine, Mickey Fine, Alfred Rose and Nancy Schlossberg. Bottom: Mary Ann Simon, Carolyn Kaplan, Barbara Lupoff and Victoria Brown. Photo by Cliff Roles.

Nine honorees awarded at Eight Over 80

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Honorees, Top: Ted Simon, Marion Levine, Mickey Fine, Alfred Rose and Nancy Schlossberg. Bottom: Mary Ann Simon, Carolyn Kaplan, Barbara Lupoff and Victoria Brown. Photo by Cliff Roles.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Meredith Ernst, Shari Paler and Lori Solomon

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Co-Chairwomen Meredith Ernst, Shari Paler and Lori Solomon

Buy this Photo
Jill Levine and Debbie Haspel

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Jill Levine and Debbie Haspel

Buy this Photo
Chocolate flowers were given to the honoree.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Chocolate flowers were given to the honoree.

Buy this Photo
Jean Kramer and Matt Cohen

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Jean Kramer and Matt Cohen

Buy this Photo
The morning started with brunch.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

The morning started with brunch.

Buy this Photo
Chocolate flowers were given to the honoree.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Chocolate flowers were given to the honoree.

Buy this Photo
The honorees received a gift bag and an award.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

The honorees received a gift bag and an award.

Buy this Photo
Rabbi Anne Feibelman, Anne Virag, Stan Rutstein and Michael Richker

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Rabbi Anne Feibelman, Anne Virag, Stan Rutstein and Michael Richker

Buy this Photo
Allison Pinto and Tim Dutton give Nancy Schlossberg an award.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Allison Pinto and Tim Dutton give Nancy Schlossberg an award.

Buy this Photo
Allison Pinto, Tim Dutton and Nancy Schlossberg

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Allison Pinto, Tim Dutton and Nancy Schlossberg

Buy this Photo
Eva and Robert Moyad

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Eva and Robert Moyad

Buy this Photo
Chairman of the Board Norman Cohen addresses the audience.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Chairman of the Board Norman Cohen addresses the audience.

Buy this Photo
Traditional Jewish dishes were served for brunch.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Traditional Jewish dishes were served for brunch.

Buy this Photo
Jill Berry, Michael Hibnick and Jeffrey Schloss

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Jill Berry, Michael Hibnick and Jeffrey Schloss

Buy this Photo
Honoree Marion Levine and Bonny Israeloff

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Honoree Marion Levine and Bonny Israeloff

Buy this Photo
Donna Laikind and Honoree Mickey Fine

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Donna Laikind and Honoree Mickey Fine

Buy this Photo
Michele Schlossberg, Michele Redwine and Mark Schlossberg

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Michele Schlossberg, Michele Redwine and Mark Schlossberg

Buy this Photo
Anne Isaacs, Karen Bernstein and Rabbi Jennifer Singer

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Anne Isaacs, Karen Bernstein and Rabbi Jennifer Singer

Buy this Photo
Dean Miller and Steve Fancher

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Dean Miller and Steve Fancher

Buy this Photo
Marvin Levitt and Sue Gordon

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Marvin Levitt and Sue Gordon

Buy this Photo
Guests could purchase the orchids off the tables after the event.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Guests could purchase the orchids off the tables after the event.

Buy this Photo
Andria Bilan and Sandra Krause

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Andria Bilan and Sandra Krause

Buy this Photo
Barbara Brizdle and Barbara Smith Soroca

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Barbara Brizdle and Barbara Smith Soroca

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual Aviva Jewish Housing Foundation brunch was hosted March 17 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Aviva Jewish Housing Foundation honored nine individuals March 17 at Michael's On East for the annual Eight Over 80.

The morning began with brunch, featuring a spread of Jewish favorites. 

Those who were honored are chosen for their outstanding lifetime achievements, philanthropic endeavors and community dedication. Friends and family of the honorees along with members of the community heard the stories of those who were honored. A bio was read about each honoree, followed by a video interview with them and a short speech from the honoree.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement