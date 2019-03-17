Nine honorees awarded at Eight Over 80

Aviva Jewish Housing Foundation honored nine individuals March 17 at Michael's On East for the annual Eight Over 80.

2019 Honorees Victoria Brown

Mickey Fine

Carolyn Kaplan

Marion Levine

Barbara Lupoff

Alfred Rose

Nancy Schlossberg

Mary Ann & Ted Simon

The morning began with brunch, featuring a spread of Jewish favorites.

Those who were honored are chosen for their outstanding lifetime achievements, philanthropic endeavors and community dedication. Friends and family of the honorees along with members of the community heard the stories of those who were honored. A bio was read about each honoree, followed by a video interview with them and a short speech from the honoree.