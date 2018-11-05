 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Sheila Birnbaum and Isabel Benson-Steenberger

Aviva Jewish Housing Foundation hosts sweet evening

Co-Chairwomen Sheila Birnbaum and Isabel Benson-Steenberger

Peter and Ernie Kretzmer

Peter and Ernie Kretzmer

CEO Jay Solomon and Lori Solomon

CEO Jay Solomon and Lori Solomon

The tables were decorated with many bright colors.

The tables were decorated with many bright colors.

Melissa Werbow, Rabbi Michael and Mimi Weisel and Deborah Breslof

Melissa Werbow, Rabbi Michael and Mimi Weisel and Deborah Breslof

Al Ernst, Jill Levine , Randy Mallitz and Norman Cohen

Al Ernst, Jill Levine , Randy Mallitz and Norman Cohen

Many different desserts were available on the dessert bar.

Many different desserts were available on the dessert bar.

Red velvet cupcakes were a dessert option.

Red velvet cupcakes were a dessert option.

Lorene Hagan, Esther Bodfield and Patricia McMahon

Lorene Hagan, Esther Bodfield and Patricia McMahon

Stacey Hanan and Marsha Eisenberg

Stacey Hanan and Marsha Eisenberg

Rob ane and Ben Hanan

Rob ane and Ben Hanan

An ice cream bar was filled with many toppings.

An ice cream bar was filled with many toppings.

Fran Braveman and Jeremy Lisitza

Fran Braveman and Jeremy Lisitza

CEO Jay Solomon welcomes guests.

CEO Jay Solomon welcomes guests.

Guests stand in a moment of silence for the recent Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Guests stand in a moment of silence for the recent Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin talks about his time at Aviva.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin talks about his time at Aviva.

The Glass Onion played after the program.

The Glass Onion played after the program.

Lori and Jay Solomon dance on the dance floor.

Lori and Jay Solomon dance on the dance floor.

Each guest received a Tshirt when they arrived.

Each guest received a Tshirt when they arrived.

Keep the Dream Alive was held Nov. 6 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

A delicious evening full of sweet treats brought supports of the Aviva Jewish Housing Foundation for a night of celebration. 

Keep the Dream Alive was held Nov. 6 at Michael's On East. Guests enjoyed a dessert bar while mingling during the social hour. Then, CEO Jay Solomon welcomed guests to the event. 

The master of ceremonies, Rabbi Michael Shefrin from Temple Emanu-El took over. He told the story of how Aviva took him and his family in when they didn't have a place to go during Hurricane Irma. 

The evening concluded with music from the band, Glass Onion and dancing.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

