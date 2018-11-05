Aviva Jewish Housing Foundation hosts sweet evening

A delicious evening full of sweet treats brought supports of the Aviva Jewish Housing Foundation for a night of celebration.

Keep the Dream Alive was held Nov. 6 at Michael's On East. Guests enjoyed a dessert bar while mingling during the social hour. Then, CEO Jay Solomon welcomed guests to the event.

The master of ceremonies, Rabbi Michael Shefrin from Temple Emanu-El took over. He told the story of how Aviva took him and his family in when they didn't have a place to go during Hurricane Irma.

The evening concluded with music from the band, Glass Onion and dancing.