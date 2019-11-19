 Skip to main content
CEO and President Jay Solomon and Lori Solomon with Phyllis Davis

Aviva Foundation urges compassion and care at Michael's On East

CEO and President Jay Solomon and Lori Solomon with Phyllis Davis

Emcee Joey Panek and Rabbi Anne Feibelman

Emcee Joey Panek and Rabbi Anne Feibelman

Gisele Pintchuck, Meredith Ernst and Debbie Haspel

Gisele Pintchuck, Meredith Ernst and Debbie Haspel

There were a number of sweet treats for guests.

There were a number of sweet treats for guests.

Carol Hochman Dierksen and COO Jean Kramer

Carol Hochman Dierksen and COO Jean Kramer

Steve Hall and Jan Miller

Steve Hall and Jan Miller

Each table had sweet flowers.

Each table had sweet flowers.

Michael and Marcy Klein with Jill and Scott Levine

Michael and Marcy Klein with Jill and Scott Levine

Ellis Lasberg, Martin Marcus and Gordon Metsky

Ellis Lasberg, Martin Marcus and Gordon Metsky

Bob and Susan Elkins

Bob and Susan Elkins

Chris Marian and Patricia Pajak

Chris Marian and Patricia Pajak

The mini apple turnovers were a popular dessert.

The mini apple turnovers were a popular dessert.

Ron and Janis Collier

Ron and Janis Collier

Norman Cohen spoke to the importance of Aviva Foundation's work.

Norman Cohen spoke to the importance of Aviva Foundation's work.

Bille and Sue Palace

Bille and Sue Palace

Emcee Joey Panek welcomed the crowd.

Emcee Joey Panek welcomed the crowd.

Gordon and Debbie Metsky with Jeff and Fran Cohen

Gordon and Debbie Metsky with Jeff and Fran Cohen

Norman Cohen and Ellis Lasberg

Norman Cohen and Ellis Lasberg

Rabbi Michael Werbow and Susi Steenbarger

Rabbi Michael Werbow and Susi Steenbarger

The "Keep The Dream Alive" event took place Nov. 18.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

It was an evening of desserts and care during the Aviva Foundation's annual Keep The Dream Alive event Nov. 18.

Michael's On East was home to numerous Aviva Foundation supporters, who snacked on tasty treats at the comprehensive dessert bar during the social hour.

Eventually, guests retired to their seats for the program to hear about the importance of Aviva's senior life campus, which provides care for senior individuals who are financially burdened. A number of Aviva representatives spoke including President and CEO Jay Solomon, board chair Norman Cohen and development manager Carol Hochman Dierksen

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

