Aviva Foundation urges compassion and care at Michael's On East

It was an evening of desserts and care during the Aviva Foundation's annual Keep The Dream Alive event Nov. 18.

Michael's On East was home to numerous Aviva Foundation supporters, who snacked on tasty treats at the comprehensive dessert bar during the social hour.

Eventually, guests retired to their seats for the program to hear about the importance of Aviva's senior life campus, which provides care for senior individuals who are financially burdened. A number of Aviva representatives spoke including President and CEO Jay Solomon, board chair Norman Cohen and development manager Carol Hochman Dierksen