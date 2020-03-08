 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Sheila Birnbaum and Suzy Steenbarger

Aviva Foundation celebrates International Women's Day with new dinner

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020

Co-Chairwomen Sheila Birnbaum and Suzy Steenbarger

Barbara Simon and Shari Paler

This is the first annual Women of Aviva.

Jerry Lazar, President and CEO Jay Solomon and Ron Paler

Donna Klein and Debbie Breslof

Jerry and Wendy Feinstein with Brian Lipton

Gary and Sandy Kravitz with Eric Fox

Debbie and Larry Haspel

CJ Bannister, Daniel Hodous, Deb Kabinoff and Honoree Judith Schwartz

Paul Halpern, Ben Klein and Norman Cohen

Ellen Brenner and Toby Kline

Anne Garlington and Jerry Birnbaum

This is the first annual Women of Aviva.

Andria and Peter Bilan

Deborah Breslof led off the program.

Jay and Marlo Turner

Jeff and Fran Cohen

COO Jean Kramer

The first Women of Aviva was held March 8 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Aviva Foundation celebrated International Women's Day with a brand-new event held March 8 at Michael's On East.

The first Women of Aviva dinner had hundreds of the senior life campus' supporters coming out to celebrate the impact women have had on society throughout history. Isabel Anchin Becker, Susan Steenbarger, Sheila Birnbaum, Marie Brown, Sandy Klein and Judith Schwartz were all recognized at this year's Women of Aviva honorees. Attendees also heard from keynote speaker Elizabeth McCormick for her time with the United States Armed Forces.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

