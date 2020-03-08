Aviva Foundation celebrates International Women's Day with new dinner

The first Women of Aviva was held March 8 at Michael's On East.
Aviva Foundation celebrated International Women's Day with a brand-new event held March 8 at Michael's On East.
The first Women of Aviva dinner had hundreds of the senior life campus' supporters coming out to celebrate the impact women have had on society throughout history. Isabel Anchin Becker, Susan Steenbarger, Sheila Birnbaum, Marie Brown, Sandy Klein and Judith Schwartz were all recognized at this year's Women of Aviva honorees. Attendees also heard from keynote speaker Elizabeth McCormick for her time with the United States Armed Forces.