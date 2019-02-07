 Skip to main content
Cris Meyers, Debby Rosenfield and Lynn Walters

Author and screenwriter pays Longboat a visit

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Donna Pettinato, Pat Sulzman and Carol Langlois

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Marilyn McNichols and Ruth Sandler

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Sandy Fulkerson, Geraldine Drea, Betsy Gentile and Bernie Goy

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

A signed poster with the author's other book were for sale at the luncheon.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Angie Yasulitis, Robert Forte and Dana Pettinato Sky

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Actors Harry Lipstein and Kathryn Parks

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Luann Lamp and Ann Friedman

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Dressers were available for people to slip into to take pictures with Robert Forte.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Kathryn Parks sang a song from the score for "The Woman in the Yellow Dress" movie, which will hopefully start filming this year.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 |

Author Robert Forte and a team of actors read a few scenes to people at Harbourside.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The Harbourside ballroom of the Longboat Key Club was filled with yellow dresses as people came out to meet Robert Forte, the author of "The Woman in the Yellow Dress."

The story, which Forte published as a book in 2016 from his original movie script, is now in production as a motion picture. 

The book focuses on Patrick Miles Atwater, a private investigator in Los Angeles. Rachel Stone Barbieri, the titular woman in the yellow dress, says she needs his help. Patrick helps the woman and takes her case, which involves investigating an affair. Mayhem ensues, and Atwater has to find his way out of the mess the women in the yellow dress gets him involved in. 

There were actors in the ballroom on Feb. 7 who read a few scenes out loud. Kathryn Parks played Rachel Stone Barbieri, Harry Lipstein played Patrick Atwater, Landyn Park played Betty and Will Luera played Agent Edwards.

People who hadn't worn yellow were invited to try on yellow dresses which were cut open to allow easy access for a quick picture with Forte. 

