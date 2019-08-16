Audubon celebrates birds lovers of Sarasota

The Sarasota Audubon Society held its end of season volunteer party Thursday night at the Lido Key Holiday Inn.

The party celebrated volunteers who worked with the nonprofit during bird-nesting season from March to August in an effort to help protect black skimmer and nesting plover bird nests from beachgoers.

Kylie Wilson, Sarasota program coordinator for bird monitoring and stewardship, said she wanted to recognize the volunteers who dedicated their weekends and holidays to sitting by the roped off areas on Siesta Beach, Lido Beach and Longboat Key Beach to protect bird nests from potential harm while also informing people about what they're doing.

"Education is the primary prerogative," she said.