A black skimmer, one of the birds Audubon helps to protect, is showcased on the cake.

Audubon celebrates birds lovers of Sarasota

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 |

Miri Hardy and Kylie Wilson, the shorebird monitoring and stewardship coordinator for the Sarasota chapter of Audubon Florida

Dick Miles and Holley Short, Audubon Tampa Bay area project manager

Photos taken throughout the volunteer season play in a slideshow.

Evelyn MacQueen, Mary Lundeberg and Jane Ellison

Dick Miles receives a dedication award from Kylie Wilson for working almost every day of the nesting season on Siesta Beach.

Fecith Rubiano

Nancy Curtis and Erik Terdal

Appetizers such as chips and salsa, bean dip and fruit were enjoyed by the volunteers.

Sue Hargis Spigel, Scott Ashby, Nicola Erdsack and Becky Taylor

Volunteers of the Audubon Society chat during the celebration.

After a season of stewardship the nonprofit celebrated its volunteers on Aug. 15.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Sarasota Audubon Society held its end of season volunteer party Thursday night at the Lido Key Holiday Inn.

The party celebrated volunteers who worked with the nonprofit during bird-nesting season from March to August in an effort to help protect black skimmer and nesting plover bird nests from beachgoers.

Kylie Wilson, Sarasota program coordinator for bird monitoring and stewardship, said she wanted to recognize the volunteers who dedicated their weekends and holidays to sitting by the roped off areas on Siesta Beach, Lido Beach and Longboat Key Beach to protect bird nests from potential harm while also informing people about what they're doing.

"Education is the primary prerogative," she said. 

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

