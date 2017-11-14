 Skip to main content
Event co-chair Kathy Jordan and Norma and Sam Savin

Association of Fundraising Professionals honors Sarasota's givers

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 |

Event co-chair Kathy Jordan and Norma and Sam Savin

Suzi Atherton, Marilyn Berber and Chuck Slater

Suzi Atherton, Marilyn Berber and Chuck Slater

Chris Pfahler and David Hoffman

Chris Pfahler and David Hoffman

Hermione Gilpin and Maryann Armour

Hermione Gilpin and Maryann Armour

Bob and Pat Gussin

Bob and Pat Gussin

Elizabeth Connolly and Sue Whelan

Elizabeth Connolly and Sue Whelan

Yolanda Mancha and Shannon Staub

Yolanda Mancha and Shannon Staub

Felice Shulaner, Dennis Rees and Jan Chester

Felice Shulaner, Dennis Rees and Jan Chester

Michelle Butler and Karin Gustafson

Michelle Butler and Karin Gustafson

Susan Buck and Margaret Wise

Susan Buck and Margaret Wise

Ann Logan and Shavonne Simon

Ann Logan and Shavonne Simon

Robyn Faucy and Judith Bell

Robyn Faucy and Judith Bell

Diane McFarlin and Aundria Castleberry

Diane McFarlin and Aundria Castleberry

Emma Harllee, Mattison Harllee, Hayes Chatham and Janie Chatham

Emma Harllee, Mattison Harllee, Hayes Chatham and Janie Chatham

Martha Wells and Judy Bennett

Martha Wells and Judy Bennett

Angel Hissom and Herman and Sharon Frankel

Angel Hissom and Herman and Sharon Frankel

Cathy Layton and Barbara Najmy

Cathy Layton and Barbara Najmy

Gayle Guynup and Jennifer Abbott

Gayle Guynup and Jennifer Abbott

Rose Chapman and Judith Bell

Rose Chapman and Judith Bell

Elana McCormack and Tiffany Birakis

Elana McCormack and Tiffany Birakis

The organization honored 35 of Sarasota's most active philanthropists at its 32nd annual National Philanthropy Day Celebration.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Sarasota's helping hands got a round of applause Nov. 14 at Michael's on East during the Association of Fundraising Professional's 32nd annual National Philanthropy Day celebration. 

To highlight the work of Sarasota's active philanthropic community, the organization went straight to the source — the organizations Sarasota's philanthropists serve. 

The even honored 35 of the community's most dutiful contributors.

"You understand. You do the work. You are our true leaders," event co-chair Declan Sheehy said. 

