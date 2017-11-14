Association of Fundraising Professionals honors Sarasota's givers

Sarasota's helping hands got a round of applause Nov. 14 at Michael's on East during the Association of Fundraising Professional's 32nd annual National Philanthropy Day celebration.

To highlight the work of Sarasota's active philanthropic community, the organization went straight to the source — the organizations Sarasota's philanthropists serve.

The even honored 35 of the community's most dutiful contributors.

"You understand. You do the work. You are our true leaders," event co-chair Declan Sheehy said.