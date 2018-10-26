Asolo Repertory Theatre welcomes back patrons

The Asolo Repertory Theatre hosted its first special event Oct. 26 at Bayview Cottage, the home of Pauline Wamsler Joerger and David J. Sales.

The Welcome Back Party welcomed Asolo Rep friends, family and guests artists. When guests arrived, they mingled in Bayview Cottage yard until the quick burst of rain. Everyone huddled under the tent to wait out the rain, which only lasted a few minutes.

After socializing, Board Chairwoman Ann Charters and Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards spoke about the upcoming season.

"The Music Man" starts Nov. 13, which guests were able to get a short preview of at the party.