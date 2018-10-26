 Skip to main content
Hosts David J. Sales and Pauline Wamsler Joerger

Asolo Repertory Theatre welcomes back patrons

Ivan and Marilyn Kushen

Flowers were on the tables.

Diane Foxman and Tricia Mire

Rain poured for a few minutes.

Mary Lou and Ed Winnick, Colton Larsen and Hermione Gilpin

Different kinds of popcorn sat out for guests.

Linda and Alex Beavers

Blair Ely and John Wilson Bennett

Raynor Rubel and Alexandria Skaar

Julie and Jaime DiDomenico

The Welcome Back Party is the start to the Asolo Rep's season.

Marie Dinorcia, Erin Weinberger, Lamar Kchestion and Hannah Jean Simmons

Host Pauline Wamsler Joerger with Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Raynor Rubel and Mel Johnson Jr.

Brian and Sasha Goodrich and Laura Stewart Wood

Vic Meyrich, Donna Kupka and Larry Haspel

Matthew McGee and Betsy Padmonsky

Matt and Stacey Moldovan with Melissa and Terrance Burzynski

A white peach julep was the cocktail of the night.

Eric Bunch and Adam Wensil

Melanie Natarajan, Tom and Ann Charters and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

Mini desserts got rained on during the quick shower.

Ann Charters speaks to the guests.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards talks about the upcoming season.

The Asolo Rep actors performed parts of "The Music Man."

The Welcome Back Party was hosted Oct. 26 at Bayview Cottage.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Asolo Repertory Theatre hosted its first special event Oct. 26 at Bayview Cottage, the home of Pauline Wamsler Joerger and David J. Sales. 

The Welcome Back Party welcomed Asolo Rep friends, family and guests artists. When guests arrived, they mingled in Bayview Cottage yard until the quick burst of rain. Everyone huddled under the tent to wait out the rain, which only lasted a few minutes. 

After socializing, Board Chairwoman Ann Charters and Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards spoke about the upcoming season. 

"The Music Man" starts Nov. 13, which guests were able to get a short preview of at the party. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

