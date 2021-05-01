Asolo Repertory Theatre takes guests to the Sock Hop at Nathan Benderson Park

The Asolo Repertory Theatre brought the 1950s back in style with its Sock Hop at The Drive In gala on May 1.

The annual gala moved to Nathan Benderson Park for a throwback Drive-In event that had guests dressing up in their most vintage and colorful retro attire that ranged from poodle skirts to greaser jackets. Guests drove up to the concert space and parked their cars right next to their tables where they then mingled or headed over to the tented diner area to pick up a quick cheeseburger. The seven-piece 1950s Chome '57 band played lively tunes for guests to enjoy before sitting down for dinner.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards started the program thanking the audience for their continued support during the pandemic and congratulated Asolo performers and staff for putting on live performances at the Asolo's outdoor stage area over the past season.

Artist Ana Isabelle, of the Asolo's recently concluded "Ana Isabelle & Friends: Stand Back, Sarasota!" production, performed for the crowd before it was time for dinner. The company played a drive-in movie highlighting its accomplishments and initiatives before it was time for dancing to end the night.