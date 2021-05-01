 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Elisabeth Waters and Mary Braxton-Joseph

Asolo Repertory Theatre takes guests to the Sock Hop at Nathan Benderson Park

Saturday, May 1, 2021 |

Co-Chairwomen Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Elisabeth Waters and Mary Braxton-Joseph

Car models lined the countertops at the tent restaurant.

Audrey Robbins, Charlie Ann Syprett, Rita Greenbaum, Alexis Rosenberg and Susan Palmer

The event had a mix of 50s table decor with classic floral arrangements.

Jeryl Schriever and Alex Huppe with a 1956 Thunderbird

Dinner plates had a musical spin.

Allison and Shane LeMay

Jan Swan, Chuck Albert and Julie Planc

Development Director Benjamin Luczak and Jimy Luczak

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

The event had a mix of 50s table decor with classic floral arrangements.

Mabel Calvert and Samantha Albano

A vintage jukebox completed the restaurant area.

David Koffman and Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman

Humberto and Deborah Vainieri with Marc and Beth Hirsch

James Goethe and Daniel Taylor

Event Planner Laura Stuart Wood

Michael and Coral Pleas with Kathy and Jerry Jordan

Allegra Buffington, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Co-Chairwoman Elisabeth Waters

Chad and Jennifer Hazeltine with Sarah Karp, Co-Chairwomen Tammy Karp, Richard Karp, Taylor Karp Teymuri and Shak Teymuri

Kelly Borgia, Travis Howard, Kristen and Dave Fulkerson

Director of Operations and Production Vic Meyrich and Donna Kupka

Pat and Bob Baer with Steve Ashman

Jerry and Wendy Feinstein

Kyle Flannery, Allison Kummery, Denise Campbell and Sean Altice

Kathy and Mark Zauss of the Chrome '57 band

Guadalupe Garcia and Junior Servilla

Eric Schneider and Deb Kabinoff

Margaret Wise and Tom Taylor

Co-Chairwomen Tammy Karp, Elisabeth Waters, Mary Braxton-Joseph and Donna Koffman

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards applauded the theatre for putting on distanced live performances during the pandemic.

Ana Isabelle

Ana Isabelle

The Sock Hop at the Drive In annual gala was held on May 1.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Asolo Repertory Theatre brought the 1950s back in style with its Sock Hop at The Drive In gala on May 1.

The annual gala moved to Nathan Benderson Park for a throwback Drive-In event that had guests dressing up in their most vintage and colorful retro attire that ranged from poodle skirts to greaser jackets. Guests drove up to the concert space and parked their cars right next to their tables where they then mingled or headed over to the tented diner area to pick up a quick cheeseburger. The seven-piece 1950s Chome '57 band played lively tunes for guests to enjoy before sitting down for dinner. 

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards started the program thanking the audience for their continued support during the pandemic and congratulated Asolo performers and staff for putting on live performances at the Asolo's outdoor stage area over the past season.

Artist Ana Isabelle, of the Asolo's recently concluded "Ana Isabelle & Friends: Stand Back, Sarasota!" production, performed for the crowd before it was time for dinner. The company played a drive-in movie highlighting its accomplishments and initiatives before it was time for dancing to end the night. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

