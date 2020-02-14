 Skip to main content
Playwright George Brant and DIrector Laura Kepley

Asolo Repertory Theatre takes donors Into The Breeches

More than 400 guests attended the opening night party.

Scott Cooper and Patricia White

Larry and Ann Garberding

Larry Wickless, Jo Ann Burhart and Don Burhart

Each seat had a present filled with patriotic candy.

Helen Glaser, Mort and Bunny Skirboll, and Marysue and Leon Wechsler

Edie Winston and Lee Dougherty Ross

Larry and Debbie Haspel

The dinner had Valentine's Day-themed decor.

Ruth and Ahron Haspel

Frank and Kay Burke

Mort SIegel and Anne Virag

David and Donna Koffman

Skip and Janis Swan

Mark-Alan and Fr. Jeffrey Hamblin

Anne Jones and Audrey Robbins

Susan Milman, Margaret Wise, Gail Blumenthal and Deb Kabinoff

Mike and Roxie Jerde

Celine and Mark Rosenthal

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele and Ann Charters

Catherine and David Lee with Judith and George Hoffman

Tom Charters, Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Larry Haspel

The production's opening night and after-party had a lively turnout Feb. 14.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The house was packed for the Asolo Repertory Theatre's opening night production of "Into The Breeches!" Feb. 14. 

More than 400 guests turned out for the opening night party of "Into The Breeches!", the fourth production of the Asolo's 61st season. Attendees arrived early for a cocktail hour before heading up to the mezzanine for a pre-show dinner that mixed Valentine's Day-themed decor with a touch of '40s USO style. 

After the dinner concluded, the opening production of "Into The Breeches!" began in earnest. The night ended with an after-party where guests mingled with the cast and crew. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

