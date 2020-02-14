Asolo Repertory Theatre takes donors Into The Breeches

The house was packed for the Asolo Repertory Theatre's opening night production of "Into The Breeches!" Feb. 14.

More than 400 guests turned out for the opening night party of "Into The Breeches!", the fourth production of the Asolo's 61st season. Attendees arrived early for a cocktail hour before heading up to the mezzanine for a pre-show dinner that mixed Valentine's Day-themed decor with a touch of '40s USO style.

After the dinner concluded, the opening production of "Into The Breeches!" began in earnest. The night ended with an after-party where guests mingled with the cast and crew.