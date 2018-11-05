First Starry Night Dinner celebrates "The Music Man."

"The Music Man" begins Nov. 13, and Asolo Repertory Theatre supporters geared up for it Nov. 6 with the first Starry Night Dinner Series dinner.

The dinner was hosted at the home of Stanley Kane, which had a beautiful view of the city from Siesta Key.

Music played throughout the cocktail hour, special drinks were passed around and a few of the actors mingled with the guests.

Guests were able to preview "The Music Man" with two performances, featuring artists Britney Coleman, Charlie Shoemaker, Jack Doyle, Mel Johnson Jr., Joe Torello and Branch Woodman.