Hosts Stanley Kane and Betsy Kane-Artnett

First Starry Night Dinner celebrates "The Music Man."

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

Hosts Stanley Kane and Betsy Kane-Artnett

95 guests attended the dinner.

There are three Starry Night dinners scheduled this season.

The entree was a filet of beef.

An ice cream social was held after the program.

The design was created by Asolo Repertory Theatre Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood.

Guests were able to preview performances of "The Music Man."

Jeff Boyd and Jane Conner

The featured cocktail was passed around during social hour.

The featured cocktail was made with whiskey, apple cider and fresh lemon juice.

Eva Slane, Joanna Glass and Roger Stover

Cheryl Maclaughlan, Glo Reber and Maribeth Lawler

Michael Edwards and Orlando Sanchez

A band played throughout cocktail hour.

Guests were asked to take polaroid photos throughout the social hour.

Dennis and Henny Dirks

Frank and Katherine Martucci

Laura Stuart Wood and Tricia Mire

Wendy Feinstein and Nancy Blackbird

Pat Baer and Margie Barancik

Tom and Roxanne Moore with Dr. Stan Pastor

Mel Johnson Jr., Jack Doyle, Steve Orich and Joseph Torello

Glo Reber, Jeff Calhoun and Stephanie Shaw

Michael Edwards and Noah Racey

Stanley Kane was the host for the evening.

The Asolo Repertory Theatre dinner was held Nov. 5 at the home of Stanley Kane.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

"The Music Man" begins Nov. 13, and Asolo Repertory Theatre supporters geared up for it Nov. 6 with the first Starry Night Dinner Series dinner. 

The dinner was hosted at the home of Stanley Kane, which had a beautiful view of the city from Siesta Key. 

Music played throughout the cocktail hour, special drinks were passed around and a few of the actors mingled with the guests. 

Guests were able to preview "The Music Man" with two performances, featuring artists Britney Coleman, Charlie Shoemaker, Jack Doyle, Mel Johnson Jr., Joe Torello and Branch Woodman.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

