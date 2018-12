It was a night for magic in the home of Elizabeth Moore Dec. 10 to celebrate the upcoming Asolo Repertory Theatre show, "The Crucible."

Starry Night Dinner 2 started with a cocktail hour in Moore's penthouse, with a signature cocktail and other beverages, and themed appetizers. After social hour, guests moved down to the third floor to enjoy dinner on the patio.

"The Crucible" opens Jan. 9 and runs until March 28.