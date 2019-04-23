 Skip to main content
Actor Perry Sherman, Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, actor Elizabeth Hawkinson, pianist Angela Steiner and director Peter Rothstein

Asolo Repertory Theatre concludes season with 'Sweeney Todd'

Actor Perry Sherman, Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, actor Elizabeth Hawkinson, pianist Angela Steiner and director Peter Rothstein

Hosts Katherine Harris and Richard Waree

Hosts Katherine Harris and Richard Waree

Dinner was held outside the home.

Dinner was held outside the home.

Florals decorated the tables.

Florals decorated the tables.

Lee Kotwicki and Linda Beavers

Lee Kotwicki and Linda Beavers

Jeff Seberka, Gary Sweetman and Charlie Huisking

Jeff Seberka, Gary Sweetman and Charlie Huisking

Scott Merritt and Eva Slane

Scott Merritt and Eva Slane

Inna and Steve Snyder

Inna and Steve Snyder

Sean and Melanie Natarajan

Sean and Melanie Natarajan

Macy, the host dog,

Macy, the host dog,

Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Scott Merritt and Margaret Wise

Scott Merritt and Margaret Wise

Ann and Larry Gerberding

Ann and Larry Gerberding

Jane Conner, Kim Bleach and Mary Lou and Edward Winnick

Jane Conner, Kim Bleach and Mary Lou and Edward Winnick

The appetizers were named in theme with "Sweeney Todd."

The appetizers were named in theme with "Sweeney Todd."

Dinner was held outside the home.

Dinner was held outside the home.

Ernesto Santana and Nancy Blackburn

Ernesto Santana and Nancy Blackburn

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele welcomes guests.

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele welcomes guests.

Katherine Harris and Richard Ware thank guests for coming to their home.

Katherine Harris and Richard Ware thank guests for coming to their home.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards tells guests about the romantic, funny and tragic musical.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards tells guests about the romantic, funny and tragic musical.

Elizabeth Hawkinson and Perry Sherman sing a song from the production.

Elizabeth Hawkinson and Perry Sherman sing a song from the production.

Pianist Angela Steiner accompanied the actors.

Pianist Angela Steiner accompanied the actors.

Guests signed in when they arrived.

Guests signed in when they arrived.

Starry Night Dinner Series 3 was hosted April 22 at the home of Katherine Harris and Richard Ware.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Katherine Harris and Richard Ware opened the gates of their home April 22 for Asolo Repertory Theatre's final Starry Night dinner. 

The evening celebrated the upcoming Asolo production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." Two of the actors, Elizabeth Hawkinson and Perry Sherman, as well as director Peter Rothstein, were also in attendance. Rothstein directed the production "Ragtime" last season. The actors, who play young lovers Joanna and Anthony, both sang a song from the show before dinner. 

The musical runs from May 1 through June 1 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

