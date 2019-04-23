Asolo Repertory Theatre concludes season with 'Sweeney Todd'

Katherine Harris and Richard Ware opened the gates of their home April 22 for Asolo Repertory Theatre's final Starry Night dinner.

The evening celebrated the upcoming Asolo production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." Two of the actors, Elizabeth Hawkinson and Perry Sherman, as well as director Peter Rothstein, were also in attendance. Rothstein directed the production "Ragtime" last season. The actors, who play young lovers Joanna and Anthony, both sang a song from the show before dinner.

The musical runs from May 1 through June 1 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.