Asolo Repertory Theatre goes under the sea

The Asolo Repertory Theatre took guests to the bottom of the sea with its Season Celebration On Stage.

The celebration was hosted April 2 on the Asolo's main stage. Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a mermaid swimming in a tank and Michael's On East serving ocean margaritas.

Inside the theater, the stage was decorated in blues and greens, taking guests underwater. After cocktail hour, dinner was served, followed by an interactive game of Pictionary.