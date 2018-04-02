 Skip to main content
Managing Director Linda DiGabriele and Gary Sweetman

Asolo Repertory Theatre goes under the sea

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele and Gary Sweetman

The Season Celebration on Stage was hosted on April 2.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a mermaid.

The mermaid posed for guests in the tank.

The mermaid swam in the tank throughout cocktail hour.

Caroline Simmel, "Lorelei" greeted guests as they walked into the theatre.

The main stage decor was designed by Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood.

The Season Celebration On Stage is the only dinner held on the Asolo stage.

The VIP/sponsor table was in the middle of the stage.

There were 800 pieces of "seaweed" used in the decor.

Each place setting was decorated in rose gold accents and a decorative napkin.

The centerpieces stood tall above the tables.

The decor brought guests to the bottom of the sea.

The tablecloths sparkled and shined.

220 nets were used in the decor.

Ben Huberman, Veronica Brady and Larry Haspel

Fran Blum and Hadi Lash

Pat Naggiar and Dorothy Lawrence

Paul Nelson and Judy Pearson

Skip Tomassian and Nancy Blackburn

Asa Thomas and Amy Martell

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

Guests grabbed their dinner keys for their table assignments.

Each shell had an arrangement of coins.

Donna Koffman, Daria Fairchild and Tammy Karp

Ron Kendall, Margaret Wise and Michael Ballantyne

Molly Maginn, Joanne Powers and Jo Ann and Don Burhart

Peggy Allen, Skip and Janis Swan, Tricia Mire and Nona Macdonald Heaslip

Hermione Gilpin takes a photo of the mermaid.

Jennifer and Greg Steube

Keith and Michelle Senglaub

Carmen Bannon and Anna Kate Mackle play "Beauty and the Beast" as guests walk onto the stage.

Chocolate treasure chests were served for dessert.

Jen Rust gives a speech before dinner.

The theatre hosted the Season Celebration On Stage April 2 on the Asolo's Main Stage.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Asolo Repertory Theatre took guests to the bottom of the sea with its Season Celebration On Stage. 

The celebration was hosted April 2 on the Asolo's main stage. Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a mermaid swimming in a tank and Michael's On East serving ocean margaritas. 

Inside the theater, the stage was decorated in blues and greens, taking guests underwater. After cocktail hour, dinner was served, followed by an interactive game of Pictionary. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

