Associate Director Celine Rosenthal, Orlando Sanchez, Amparo Pacheco and Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards

Asolo Repertory Theatre outlines coming season with Welcome Back Party

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 |

Event co-chairs Larry and Debbie Haspel

Event co-chairs Larry and Debbie Haspel

Kristin Renee Young, Cole Doman and Alex Jorth

Kristin Renee Young, Cole Doman and Alex Jorth

Each table had an arrangement of flowers.

Each table had an arrangement of flowers.

Marilyn and Ivan Kushen

Marilyn and Ivan Kushen

Donna Kupka and Vic Meyrich

Donna Kupka and Vic Meyrich

Joseph Jennings and Denise Barker with Scott Guinn

Joseph Jennings and Denise Barker with Scott Guinn

Laura Stuart Wood

Laura Stuart Wood

Barry Clarkson and Shirley Palmer

Barry Clarkson and Shirley Palmer

Sophia Cavalluzzi, Angela and Jessica Huh and Haily Cavalluzzi

Sophia Cavalluzzi, Angela and Jessica Huh and Haily Cavalluzzi

"The Sound of Music" performer Maddie Shea Baldwin sang to the audience.

"The Sound of Music" performer Maddie Shea Baldwin sang to the audience.

Ann Charters, Nancy Blackburn, Pam Anderson and Sandra Miranda

Ann Charters, Nancy Blackburn, Pam Anderson and Sandra Miranda

Gina and Auggie Toynton

Gina and Auggie Toynton

Ed and Bobbie Hamilton

Ed and Bobbie Hamilton

Carole Crosby and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

Carole Crosby and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

Dorothy Lawrence and Moses Pinkerton

Dorothy Lawrence and Moses Pinkerton

Tere Reis and Caryl Kaplan

Tere Reis and Caryl Kaplan

Courtney and Allie McLaughlin

Courtney and Allie McLaughlin

Guests chose from a variety of meals and desserts.

Guests chose from a variety of meals and desserts.

Jordan Cunningham, Tally Sessions, Sophie Lee Morris and Maddie Shea Baldwin

Jordan Cunningham, Tally Sessions, Sophie Lee Morris and Maddie Shea Baldwin

Roger and Judith Lambert

Roger and Judith Lambert

Michael Donald Edwards addressed the crowd.

Michael Donald Edwards addressed the crowd.

Elisabeth Waters and Donna Koffman

Elisabeth Waters and Donna Koffman

Julie and Jamie DiDomenico

Julie and Jamie DiDomenico

Sarah Lasko, Nia Sciarretta and Marc Cornes

Sarah Lasko, Nia Sciarretta and Marc Cornes

Maddie Shea Baldwin led the young performers in "Do-Re-Mi."

Maddie Shea Baldwin led the young performers in "Do-Re-Mi."

Kate Loprest

Kate Loprest

David Peterson and Linda Krysinski with Wendy and Jerry Feinstein

David Peterson and Linda Krysinski with Wendy and Jerry Feinstein

Liz McCartney took to the stage with 'The Sound of Music' cast

Liz McCartney took to the stage with 'The Sound of Music' cast

The annual fall event was held Oct. 22 at the Robert and Beverly Koski Center.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Asolo Repertory Theatre greeted its many returning supporters with a Welcome Back Party Oct. 22.

More than 200 guests — with the help or some much-needed cooling fans — enjoyed an evening of food, drinks and music in a tent space outside the Robert and Beverly Koski Center.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards spoke to the 2019 - 20 season and to the future of the company itself. The organization is currently in the early stages of a fundraising initiative to expand the Koski Center to include a new rehearsal hall, breakout rehearsal studios, media production facilities and an expanded costume area.

"We are planning to make this entire parcel the beating heart of all production and rehearsal as well as the heart for our education and engagement programs," Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards said. 

The party ended with cast members from the theatre's upcoming "The Sound of Music" show performing for the enraptured audience. The show is set to premiere Nov. 13.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

