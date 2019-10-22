Asolo Repertory Theatre outlines coming season with Welcome Back Party

The Asolo Repertory Theatre greeted its many returning supporters with a Welcome Back Party Oct. 22.

More than 200 guests — with the help or some much-needed cooling fans — enjoyed an evening of food, drinks and music in a tent space outside the Robert and Beverly Koski Center.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards spoke to the 2019 - 20 season and to the future of the company itself. The organization is currently in the early stages of a fundraising initiative to expand the Koski Center to include a new rehearsal hall, breakout rehearsal studios, media production facilities and an expanded costume area.

"We are planning to make this entire parcel the beating heart of all production and rehearsal as well as the heart for our education and engagement programs," Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards said.

The party ended with cast members from the theatre's upcoming "The Sound of Music" show performing for the enraptured audience. The show is set to premiere Nov. 13.