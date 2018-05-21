 Skip to main content
The men decorated their tables for the evening.

Asolo Repertory Theatre hosts decorative and delicious night

The men decorated their tables for the evening.

Robert Rominiecki's table had gifts on each guest's placemats.

Robert Rominiecki's table had gifts on each guest's placemats.

Succulents hung from the centerpieces on the Selby Garden table.

Succulents hung from the centerpieces on the Selby Garden table.

Orlando and Michelle Castillo

Orlando and Michelle Castillo

Live goldfish were the centerpieces for this table.

Live goldfish were the centerpieces for this table.

Margaret Wise baked a 16-layer Russian honey cake, which was auctioned off for $950.

Margaret Wise baked a 16-layer Russian honey cake, which was auctioned off for $950.

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele made a chocolate lover's rum cake.

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele made a chocolate lover's rum cake.

Alex Beavers and Carol Camiener

Alex Beavers and Carol Camiener

Matt and Stacy Moldovan with Melissa and Terrance Burzynski

Matt and Stacy Moldovan with Melissa and Terrance Burzynski

Development Director Tricia Mire and Margaret Wise

Development Director Tricia Mire and Margaret Wise

Men Who Cook & Brew Merchandise was available for purchase.

Men Who Cook & Brew Merchandise was available for purchase.

Michael's on the Bay served appetizers during cocktail hour.

Michael's on the Bay served appetizers during cocktail hour.

Motorworks Brewing handed out beer samples.

Motorworks Brewing handed out beer samples.

There were 10 stations set up for dinner.

There were 10 stations set up for dinner.

Jake and Paula Sorg

Jake and Paula Sorg

Tammie Pilkins and Craig Tuley

Tammie Pilkins and Craig Tuley

This Russian Dinner Party table won second place.

This Russian Dinner Party table won second place.

Gary Sweetman and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

Gary Sweetman and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

Sarah Macrae and Asa Thomas

Sarah Macrae and Asa Thomas

Jay and Barbara Royce, Jim Roque and Poonam and Sheena Maini

Jay and Barbara Royce, Jim Roque and Poonam and Sheena Maini

The Art Ovation Hotel table won third place for its exotic table decor.

The Art Ovation Hotel table won third place for its exotic table decor.

Robert and Jennifer Rominiecki with Katherine Martucci

Robert and Jennifer Rominiecki with Katherine Martucci

Cheryl Yeats stirs the sauce for Robert Gaglio's dish, pasta with pistachio cream sauce.

Cheryl Yeats stirs the sauce for Robert Gaglio's dish, pasta with pistachio cream sauce.

Each guest received a ticket at Jim Roque's tables.

Each guest received a ticket at Jim Roque's tables.

Sandi Sanchez, Jill Salak and Mabel Hart

Sandi Sanchez, Jill Salak and Mabel Hart

Jon Thaxton served a tomato bisque with grilled cheese croutons.

Jon Thaxton served a tomato bisque with grilled cheese croutons.

Douglas A. Chmielewicz served a surf and turf dinner.

Douglas A. Chmielewicz served a surf and turf dinner.

Joey Panek opened the event by telling the audience tonight was about "three things I love: food, beer and men."

Joey Panek opened the event by telling the audience tonight was about "three things I love: food, beer and men."

Barry Elwonger from Motorworks Brewing makes his walk to the front of the room.

Barry Elwonger from Motorworks Brewing makes his walk to the front of the room.

Jim Roque raises his hand as he's introduced.

Jim Roque raises his hand as he's introduced.

John Scalzi walks to his station, vegetarian chili.

John Scalzi walks to his station, vegetarian chili.

The only 8th year veteran, Gary Sweetman, waves a flag as he makes his way to his spot.

The only 8th year veteran, Gary Sweetman, waves a flag as he makes his way to his spot.

Guests lined up to try each station's dish.

Guests lined up to try each station's dish.

The Danny Bub Cambo played music throughout the evening.

The Danny Bub Cambo played music throughout the evening.

Robert Gaglio serves a guest his dish.

Robert Gaglio serves a guest his dish.

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele talks about her cake.

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele talks about her cake.

Michael's on the Bay served an array of desserts.

Michael's on the Bay served an array of desserts.

Judi Gallagher shows the guests her flop cake from the night before. Her triple-layer hummingbird cake sold for $800.

Judi Gallagher shows the guests her flop cake from the night before. Her triple-layer hummingbird cake sold for $800.

Men Who Cook & Brew was held May 20 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Men Who Cook & Brew marked the end of "season" for many on May 20 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

The Asolo Repertory Theatre's annual event brings men together to decorate a table and cook up a delicious meal in their hand-chosen theme. This year, we saw creative displays from many of the men, including a centerpiece with live goldfish and a re-make of an Orchid Ball table with succulents replacing the orchid flowers. 

It's also safe to say no one left hungry after the event. Between the chef's meals, appetizers and salads catered by Michael's on the Bay, the cakes made by guests for the live cake auction and the array desserts from Michael's on the Bay, there was plenty to go around. 

After tasting the chef's dishes, guests were asked to vote via their voting cards for the best dish. Votes for the best chef were $1 each. 

Sasha Andreev, who plays Tateh in the Asolo Rep's production of Ragtime, was the guests judge for the table decor. The table decor winners were: first place, Selby Garden's Orchid Ball-esque table, second place, the Russian Dinner Party and third, the Art Ovation Hotel. An honorable mention went to ABC7 for their fiesta decor. 

There was also the live cake auction, which featured eight different cakes. Gulf Coast Community Foundation agreed to match up to $5,000 in cake sales. The first cake, a chocolate lover's rum cake made by Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, went for $500. With the $500 bid, DiGabriele agreed to make the winner another cake in six months. The highest priced cake was made by Teri Hansen. Her salted caramel chocolate cake, a recipe of Margaret Wise's niece, went for $2,000. 

The award for the best dish went to Jim Roque for his drunken chicken. The top three voted best chefs were first place, Scott George, second place, Jim Roque and third place Robert Rominiecki.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

