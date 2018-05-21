Asolo Repertory Theatre hosts decorative and delicious night

Men Who Cook & Brew marked the end of "season" for many on May 20 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

The Asolo Repertory Theatre's annual event brings men together to decorate a table and cook up a delicious meal in their hand-chosen theme. This year, we saw creative displays from many of the men, including a centerpiece with live goldfish and a re-make of an Orchid Ball table with succulents replacing the orchid flowers.

It's also safe to say no one left hungry after the event. Between the chef's meals, appetizers and salads catered by Michael's on the Bay, the cakes made by guests for the live cake auction and the array desserts from Michael's on the Bay, there was plenty to go around.

After tasting the chef's dishes, guests were asked to vote via their voting cards for the best dish. Votes for the best chef were $1 each.

Sasha Andreev, who plays Tateh in the Asolo Rep's production of Ragtime, was the guests judge for the table decor. The table decor winners were: first place, Selby Garden's Orchid Ball-esque table, second place, the Russian Dinner Party and third, the Art Ovation Hotel. An honorable mention went to ABC7 for their fiesta decor.

There was also the live cake auction, which featured eight different cakes. Gulf Coast Community Foundation agreed to match up to $5,000 in cake sales. The first cake, a chocolate lover's rum cake made by Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, went for $500. With the $500 bid, DiGabriele agreed to make the winner another cake in six months. The highest priced cake was made by Teri Hansen. Her salted caramel chocolate cake, a recipe of Margaret Wise's niece, went for $2,000.

The award for the best dish went to Jim Roque for his drunken chicken. The top three voted best chefs were first place, Scott George, second place, Jim Roque and third place Robert Rominiecki.