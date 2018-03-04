Asolo Repertory Theatre glams up the Art Ovation Hotel

Guests dressed to impress Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and Craig Gentry partied old Hollywood style at the Asolo Repertory Theatre's annual gala on March 3 at the Art Ovation Hotel.

Though not yet completely finished, the Art Ovation Hotel worked long hours the last three weeks in order to get the hotel ready for the gala. The hotel is expected to be open to the public by March 23.

After walking the red carpet, attendees enjoyed cocktail hour in the hotel's lobby. In addition to drinks, there was a photo booth, silent auction, raffle, live laser-guided painting and jewelry on display and for sale from 503 Burns Gallery.

To help the Old Hollywood theme come to life, Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and Craig Gentry were invited, along with life-sized Oscar trophies who surprised guests by tapping them on the shoulder when they walked by.

After cocktail hour, guests gathered in the ballroom for dinner and a show. The first performance was from Ana Isabelle. Isabelle played Eva Peron in the Asolo's production of "EVITA." The headliner was Warren Priske and his six-piece orchestra, "The Old Hollywood Jazz Band."

The evening ended with jazz music and dancing before guests moved over to Louies Modern for the after party.