Co-Chairwomen Susan Malloy Jones, Jules Price, Michelle Senglaub and Elizabeth Moore

Asolo Repertory Theatre glams up the Art Ovation Hotel

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018

Claudia McCorkle, Betty Shapiro and Hermione Gilpin

Melissa Stanfield and Will Pilkington

Veronica Brady with Lem and Johnna Sharp

Tomeika Koski and Punchie Teal

Doug and Erin Christy

Lucille Ball graces the red carpet.

Anne Shelton and Paul Ramy

Rick Timmerman and Michelle Phillips

Tammy Karp and Inna Snyder

Erika and Richard Lyons

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Heather Dunhill and Elisabeth Waters

Live oscars from Live Art by Julie stood lifeless until an unsuspecting guests walked by, who got a surprising tap on the shoulder.

The ballroom was decorated in glitzy golds and blues.

Next year's Asolo Gala is on March 2, 2019.

The evening's theme was just in time for the Oscars the following day.

The event designer and manager for the evening was Laura Stuart Wood.

Jerry Rivera and event host, Joey Panek.

Audrey Robbins, Andrea Hillebrand and Diane Roskamp

Hors d'oeuvres were served throughout cocktail hour, including these coconut shrimp.

Lew and Kathy Sandy hold up a mini Oscar trophy in the photo booth.

Props for the photo booth included Old Hollywood props, such as these packs of cigarettes.

The photo booth was by Hello Gorgeous Photo Booth.

Jocelyn Udell and Dan Dodds

Art of Everyone brought live laser-guided painting to the Gala. The artist, Brad Mobile, guides Ginger Gelsheimer on where to paint.

503 Burns Gallery brought old Hollywood styled jewelry for guests to view and purchase.

Heather Merriman Saba and Amy McKinlay

Elizabeth Melendez Fisher and Brad Good

Special Performer Ana Isabelle.

Chris Voelker and Sally Schule

Martha Harrison and Peter Miller

Chairwoman Elizabeth Moore, Chris Gelvin and Bitsy Raven

Chris Gelvin and Chairwoman Elizabeth Moore

Rae and Mark Mulligan

Tom Pizzi and Peter Innocenti play music throughout cocktail hour.

Paul Ramy and Mark Riddell

Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable entertain guests.

Roxie Jerde and Damien O'Riordan

During cocktail hour, guests were able to bid on multiple silent auction items.

Richard Rostant and Amy Goldman

Guest artist Ana Isabelle gave a special performance before dinner.

Ana Isabelle starred as Eva Peron in the Asolo Rep's production, "EVITA."

The headliner for the night was Warren Priske and his six-piece orchestra.

Old Hollywood at Cocoanut Grove was hosted March 3 at the Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests dressed to impress Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and Craig Gentry partied old Hollywood style at the Asolo Repertory Theatre's annual gala on March 3 at the Art Ovation Hotel. 

Though not yet completely finished, the Art Ovation Hotel worked long hours the last three weeks in order to get the hotel ready for the gala. The hotel is expected to be open to the public by March 23. 

After walking the red carpet, attendees enjoyed cocktail hour in the hotel's lobby. In addition to drinks, there was a photo booth, silent auction, raffle, live laser-guided painting and jewelry on display and for sale from 503 Burns Gallery. 

To help the Old Hollywood theme come to life, Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and Craig Gentry were invited, along with life-sized Oscar trophies who surprised guests by tapping them on the shoulder when they walked by.

After cocktail hour, guests gathered in the ballroom for dinner and a show. The first performance was from Ana Isabelle. Isabelle played Eva Peron in the Asolo's production of "EVITA." The headliner was Warren Priske and his six-piece orchestra, "The Old Hollywood Jazz Band."

The evening ended with jazz music and dancing before guests moved over to Louies Modern for the after party.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

