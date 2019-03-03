 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman, Michelle Senglaub, Jules Price and Tammy Karp

Asolo Repertory Theatre emulates city of love

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman, Michelle Senglaub, Jules Price and Tammy Karp

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman, Michelle Senglaub, Jules Price and Tammy Karp

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman, Michelle Senglaub, Jules Price and Tammy Karp

Ian and Melissa Howard

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Ian and Melissa Howard

Jugglers greeted guests as they walked into The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Jugglers greeted guests as they walked into The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

An Eiffel Tower was lit up at the entrance.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

An Eiffel Tower was lit up at the entrance.

Doug and Shari Phillips

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Doug and Shari Phillips

Shari Phillips carried a Kate Spade piano purse.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Shari Phillips carried a Kate Spade piano purse.

Doug and Erin Christy with Kelly Dowd

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Doug and Erin Christy with Kelly Dowd

Melissa and Terrance Bruzynsky

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Melissa and Terrance Bruzynsky

The annual gala was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The annual gala was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Three long tables centered the ballroom.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Three long tables centered the ballroom.

Roses decorated the tables.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Roses decorated the tables.

The tables had glamorous, romantic vibes.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The tables had glamorous, romantic vibes.

The menu card matched the rest of the decor.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The menu card matched the rest of the decor.

Table decor varied from table to table.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Table decor varied from table to table.

Elisabeth Waters

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Elisabeth Waters

Don and JoAnn Burhart

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Don and JoAnn Burhart

Sally Schule and Audrey Robbins

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Sally Schule and Audrey Robbins

Tomeika Hunter Koski, Ariane Dart and Tatiana Twarowski

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Tomeika Hunter Koski, Ariane Dart and Tatiana Twarowski

Three specialty cocktails were served at the bar during cocktail hour.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Three specialty cocktails were served at the bar during cocktail hour.

Susan Tavers, Elizabeth and Gary Butler with Margaret Wise

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Susan Tavers, Elizabeth and Gary Butler with Margaret Wise

Liza Kane-Hartnett and L'Tanya Evans

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Liza Kane-Hartnett and L'Tanya Evans

Steve and Cheri Ziegler

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Steve and Cheri Ziegler

Susan Buck, Debbie Haspel and Hermione Gilpin

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Susan Buck, Debbie Haspel and Hermione Gilpin

One couple braved the dance floor before dinner.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

One couple braved the dance floor before dinner.

The Avalon Jazz Band took the stage while guests were being seated.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The Avalon Jazz Band took the stage while guests were being seated.

Sarah Dasent and Maciek Zaremba

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Sarah Dasent and Maciek Zaremba

Ariane Dart with Brian and Caroline Ellerson

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Ariane Dart with Brian and Caroline Ellerson

The co-chairwomen graced the stage to thank guests and sponsors.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The co-chairwomen graced the stage to thank guests and sponsors.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards told guests about the Asolo Rep season.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards told guests about the Asolo Rep season.

Dessert was three different bites.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Dessert was three different bites.

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The Parisian Cabaret Show delighted guests.

Vive les Folies Bergère was hosted March 2 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota took guests back to the premier nightspot in Paris in the 20s – the Folies Bergère music hall. 

After a photo opportunity at the step and repeat, guests walked past the Eiffel Tower and into the event, where cocktail were passed around for the social hour. There were also three specialty French cocktails being made at the bar. 

Guests were seated in the ballroom for dinner, and were served an endive salad for the starter, a filet of beef for the main course and creme brûlée, tart and cheesecake bites for dessert. 

The mission moment followed, with a paddle raise to raise money for the education & community engagement programs. Each level of giving went towards helping students develop an appreciation for the arts. 

In Folies Bergère music hall fashion, the evening concluded with the Parisian Cabaret Show and the Avalon Jazz Band. The performers showcased an array of singers and dancers with extravagant costumes and bold acts in a class French jazz style.

For those not ready to go home yet, an after party followed with more cocktails and entertainment.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

