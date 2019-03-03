Asolo Repertory Theatre emulates city of love

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota took guests back to the premier nightspot in Paris in the 20s – the Folies Bergère music hall.

After a photo opportunity at the step and repeat, guests walked past the Eiffel Tower and into the event, where cocktail were passed around for the social hour. There were also three specialty French cocktails being made at the bar.

Guests were seated in the ballroom for dinner, and were served an endive salad for the starter, a filet of beef for the main course and creme brûlée, tart and cheesecake bites for dessert.

The mission moment followed, with a paddle raise to raise money for the education & community engagement programs. Each level of giving went towards helping students develop an appreciation for the arts.

In Folies Bergère music hall fashion, the evening concluded with the Parisian Cabaret Show and the Avalon Jazz Band. The performers showcased an array of singers and dancers with extravagant costumes and bold acts in a class French jazz style.

For those not ready to go home yet, an after party followed with more cocktails and entertainment.