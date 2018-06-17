Asolo brings the jungle inside for family day

The Asolo Repertory Theatre's Family Day was hosted before the "Jungle Book" performance.
The Asolo Rep invited families to explore their "wild side" June 16 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Before seeing a performance of the "Jungle Book" families enjoyed an abundance of wild activities, including photo opportunities with a sloth and baby goats, button-making, bromeliad exploration and listening to Florida animal sounds.
Selby Gardens made a roar with the kids during the jungle symphony, where animal sounds rang out in the center, followed by kids laughter.
Outside, there was also a wolf and lion encounter with Big Cat Habitat.
After the activities, families gathered in the theatre to watch the performance of the "Jungle Book."