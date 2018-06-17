Asolo brings the jungle inside for family day

The Asolo Rep invited families to explore their "wild side" June 16 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Before seeing a performance of the "Jungle Book" families enjoyed an abundance of wild activities, including photo opportunities with a sloth and baby goats, button-making, bromeliad exploration and listening to Florida animal sounds.

Selby Gardens made a roar with the kids during the jungle symphony, where animal sounds rang out in the center, followed by kids laughter.

Outside, there was also a wolf and lion encounter with Big Cat Habitat.

After the activities, families gathered in the theatre to watch the performance of the "Jungle Book."