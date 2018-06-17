 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sydney Smith smiles for a photo with Snowball.

Asolo brings the jungle inside for family day

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Sydney Smith smiles for a photo with Snowball.

Buy this Photo
George, Francis, Katie and Alex Barletta

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

George, Francis, Katie and Alex Barletta

Buy this Photo
Mairead and Liam Farrelly pose for a photo with the sloth.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Mairead and Liam Farrelly pose for a photo with the sloth.

Buy this Photo
Children submitted artwork for the "Artist in the Jungle" exhibit.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Children submitted artwork for the "Artist in the Jungle" exhibit.

Buy this Photo
Wesley Wolff looks in the microscope at bromeliads.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Wesley Wolff looks in the microscope at bromeliads.

Buy this Photo
Andrea Dictor helps Alayah Wilson make a button.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Andrea Dictor helps Alayah Wilson make a button.

Buy this Photo
Kerrie Sobering listens to animal sounds, played by Sam Valentin.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Kerrie Sobering listens to animal sounds, played by Sam Valentin.

Buy this Photo
The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast had guests guess which Florida animal sound was which.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast had guests guess which Florida animal sound was which.

Buy this Photo
Brock Austin colors his button.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Brock Austin colors his button.

Buy this Photo
Montana and Annabelle Taplinger pose for a photo with Danielle Rosaire and Stella the two-toed sloth.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Montana and Annabelle Taplinger pose for a photo with Danielle Rosaire and Stella the two-toed sloth.

Buy this Photo
Isabella Johnson and Jennifer Rust

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Isabella Johnson and Jennifer Rust

Buy this Photo
Anita Majumdar poses for a photo with a baby goat.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Anita Majumdar poses for a photo with a baby goat.

Buy this Photo
The kids gathered to hear the jungle symphony with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

The kids gathered to hear the jungle symphony with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Asolo Repertory Theatre's Family Day was hosted before the "Jungle Book" performance.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Asolo Rep invited families to explore their "wild side" June 16 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. 

Before seeing a performance of the "Jungle Book" families enjoyed an abundance of wild activities, including photo opportunities with a sloth and baby goats, button-making, bromeliad exploration and listening to Florida animal sounds. 

Selby Gardens made a roar with the kids during the jungle symphony, where animal sounds rang out in the center, followed by kids laughter. 

Outside, there was also a wolf and lion encounter with Big Cat Habitat. 

After the activities, families gathered in the theatre to watch the performance of the "Jungle Book."

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement