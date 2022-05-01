 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Josh Long and Daniel Hall with Benjamin Luczak and Jimy Raymond

Asolo Repertory Theatre enters Sherwood Forest at gala

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Josh Long and Daniel Hall with Benjamin Luczak and Jimy Raymond

Pamela Akins and Barry Levinson

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Pamela Akins and Barry Levinson

Kirk Voelker and co-chairwoman Chris Voelker

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Kirk Voelker and co-chairwoman Chris Voelker

Co-chairwoman Kathleen France and Benjamin Luczak

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Co-chairwoman Kathleen France and Benjamin Luczak

Judy Aleman and Stephen Bloom with Joanne and Peter Powers

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Judy Aleman and Stephen Bloom with Joanne and Peter Powers

The evening had a Sherwood Forest theme.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

The evening had a Sherwood Forest theme.

Mike France, Allison Stepka and Michael France

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Mike France, Allison Stepka and Michael France

The evening had a Sherwood Forest theme.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

The evening had a Sherwood Forest theme.

The evening had a Sherwood Forest theme.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

The evening had a Sherwood Forest theme.

Kim Davis, Jenn Simms and Liz Davis

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Kim Davis, Jenn Simms and Liz Davis

Gloria and Ali Bahaj

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Gloria and Ali Bahaj

Gerald and Sondra Biller

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Gerald and Sondra Biller

Brad Ewing and Madeline Vonderheide

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Brad Ewing and Madeline Vonderheide

Natalie and Sean Natarajan

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Natalie and Sean Natarajan

Marc Hirsch, Vaughan Curtis, Pam and Mark Weinstein

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Marc Hirsch, Vaughan Curtis, Pam and Mark Weinstein

Ashley Waddington and Amanda Evans

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Ashley Waddington and Amanda Evans

Valerie and Lee Shapiro

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Valerie and Lee Shapiro

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

William Andrew with Barbara and Marty Bowling

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

William Andrew with Barbara and Marty Bowling

Sean and Tera Springman

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Sean and Tera Springman

Ron Kendall and Michael Ballantyne

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Ron Kendall and Michael Ballantyne

Claudia and Ken Bachman

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Claudia and Ken Bachman

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele and special events manager Meg Carlone

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele and special events manager Meg Carlone

Guests pick up champagne for the evening.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Guests pick up champagne for the evening.

Frank Galati and Peter Amater

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Frank Galati and Peter Amater

Asa Harris and Renee Freeman

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Asa Harris and Renee Freeman

Wendy Keisling, Rory Walsh and Mollie Nelson

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Wendy Keisling, Rory Walsh and Mollie Nelson

Share
The Robin Hood-themed gala was held April 30.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Asolo Repertory Theatre made merry during its annual gala at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on April 30.

The 2022 Annual Gala transformed the Ritz ballroom into a homage of Sherwood Forest, the setting of Robin Hood's adventures. Guests arrived dressed as fantasy figures, the Merry Men, Robin Hood himself and more. The event benefited the theater's 2021-22 season.

Guests mingled before heading into the ballroom to hear from Asolo Rep staff and representatives and have dinner. The night ended with music and dancing.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement