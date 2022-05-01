Asolo Repertory Theatre enters Sherwood Forest at gala

The Robin Hood-themed gala was held April 30.
The Asolo Repertory Theatre made merry during its annual gala at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on April 30.
The 2022 Annual Gala transformed the Ritz ballroom into a homage of Sherwood Forest, the setting of Robin Hood's adventures. Guests arrived dressed as fantasy figures, the Merry Men, Robin Hood himself and more. The event benefited the theater's 2021-22 season.
Guests mingled before heading into the ballroom to hear from Asolo Rep staff and representatives and have dinner. The night ended with music and dancing.
