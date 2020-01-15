Asolo Repertory Theatre directors discussed theater and stagecraft at the company's annual Director's Take Luncheon Jan. 15.

More than 100 guests assembled at the theater for a cocktail hour with mimosas and mingling before hearing thoughts from the directors and creators of the company's current and upcoming shows, which include "Murder on the Orient Express", "Into the Breeches!" and "The Lifespan of a Fact", during a Q-and-A session.

Lunch was served after the program concluded.