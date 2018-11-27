Asolo Repertory Theatre celebrates 60 years

The Asolo Repertory Theatre celebrated its year of the diamonds with a celebratory dinner Nov. 26.

The 60th Anniversary Dinner was hosted at The Westin Sarasota, with eleven honorees, all of whom were involved with the Asolo Rep in the 60s when it all began.

To celebrate the past, the honorees each had a throwback photo of themselves from their time at the theatre, and past costumes were on display.

Once guests were escorted into the ballroom after cocktail hour, they sat down for dinner and the presentation of awards to the honorees.