Honorees Sharon Spelman, John M. Wilson, Steve Hogan, Barbara Redmond, Vic Meyrich, Stephanie Moss, Marian Wallace, Howard Millman, Bob Naismith and Eberle Thomas

Asolo Repertory Theatre celebrates 60 years

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 |

Honorees Sharon Spelman, John M. Wilson, Steve Hogan, Barbara Redmond, Vic Meyrich, Stephanie Moss, Marian Wallace, Howard Millman, Bob Naismith and Eberle Thomas

The honorees each had a photo up of themselves from their time at the Asolo Rep.

Each guests was given a tiffany blue box with a cup inside.

This is the Asolo Rep's diamond anniversary year.

There were 150 guests at the dinner.

This dress was from the 2008-2009 season.

Different dresses and costumes from the past years were on display in the hallway of The Westin Sarasota.

Rudolph Lucek with Lou and Joe Rhyne

Honoree Howard Millman stands next to his photo for a photo.

Candy and Scott Greer

Veronica Brady, Peggy Abt and Lois Lucek

Kate Hampton and Judith Lambert

Diane Foxman and Chris D'Hespeel

Appetizers, such as this jerk chicken salad, were passed around during social hour.

Wendy Feinstein, Molly Schechter and Audrey Robbins

Gary Sweetman tells a story in the voice booth.

Tricia Mire, Barbara Redmond and Orlando Sanchez

Honoree Sharon Spelman and Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards

Karen Lichtig and Honoree Steve Hogan

Katherine Norman and David Peterson

The 60th Anniversary Dinner was held Nov. 26 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Asolo Repertory Theatre celebrated its year of the diamonds with a celebratory dinner Nov. 26.

The 60th Anniversary Dinner was hosted at The Westin Sarasota, with eleven honorees, all of whom were involved with the Asolo Rep in the 60s when it all began. 

To celebrate the past, the honorees each had a throwback photo of themselves from their time at the theatre, and past costumes were on display. 

Once guests were escorted into the ballroom after cocktail hour, they sat down for dinner and the presentation of awards to the honorees. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

