Asolo Repertory Theatre brings the hills alive with "The Sound of Music"

The Asolo Repertory Theatre transported guests to the musical mountains of "The Sound of Music" with its first Starry Night Dinner of the season on Nov. 4.

Starry Night Dinner 1, which celebrates the upcoming "The Sound of Music" production premiering Nov. 13, had around 75 Asolo Rep supporters returning to the residence of Stanley Kane on Siesta Key. There, attendees enjoyed a social hour that included theme-appropriate details such as an Austrian Elderflower cocktail, floral arrangements evoking the musical's vibrant natural landscape, and a Bavarian beer tent.

Guests ate dinner — which included chicken schnitzel and apple strudel — while enjoying a preview performance from artists Tally Sessions and Maggie Shea Baldwin. Board President Ann Charters was honored at the dinner as well.