Margaret Wise with hosts Stanley Kane and Betsy Kane-Hartnett

Asolo Repertory Theatre brings the hills alive with "The Sound of Music"

Dennis Dirks with honoree Anne Charters and Tom Charters

Around 75 guests attended the production.

Sheila and Haley DeLeon with DeLeon Entertainment.

Alice Nelson and Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards

Susan Brennan and Scott Swan

Tally Sessions and Maggie Shea Baldwin sang a duet.

Audrey Robbins with Peter and Joanne Powers

The decor was period-specific to "The Sound of Music"

Tally Sessions, Maggie Shea Baldwin and Jordon Cunningham

Scott Guinn with Gary Kirschner and Rita Thibault

Steve Bloom and Judy Aleman

The night had floral arrangements evoking the natural landscape from the musical.

Elisabeth Waters

Dawn Spencer and John Knowles

Jeff Boyd, Josh Rhodes and Lee Wilkins

Each menu had a movie-authentic font.

Douglas Noppe, Laura Stuart Wood and Angel Rodriguez

Alan and Jo Newberry

Honoree Ann Charters, Peggy Abt, Mercedita O'Connor and Flora Major

Skip Swan and Mark Pritchett

Larry Wickless, Ron Greenbaum, Carole Crosby and Dennis Dirks

Hesh and Judi Kulman

Alex Jorge offered up drinks.

Guests took polaroid photos for a memory book.

Enid Marshall and Orlando Sánchez

The season's first Starry Night Dinner was hosted Nov. 4 at the Kane residence.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Asolo Repertory Theatre transported guests to the musical mountains of "The Sound of Music" with its first Starry Night Dinner of the season on Nov. 4. 

Starry Night Dinner 1, which celebrates the upcoming "The Sound of Music" production premiering Nov. 13, had around 75 Asolo Rep supporters returning to the residence of Stanley Kane on Siesta Key. There, attendees enjoyed a social hour that included theme-appropriate details such as an Austrian Elderflower cocktail, floral arrangements evoking the musical's vibrant natural landscape, and a Bavarian beer tent. 

Guests ate  dinner — which included chicken schnitzel and apple strudel — while enjoying a preview performance from artists Tally Sessions and Maggie Shea Baldwin. Board President Ann Charters was honored at the dinner as well.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

