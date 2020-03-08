 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman, Elisabeth Waters, Tammy Karp and Mary Joseph-Braxton

Asolo Repertory Theatre brings Bollywood to life

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman, Elisabeth Waters, Tammy Karp and Mary Joseph-Braxton

Buy this Photo
Guests were welcomed by The Gateway to India.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Guests were welcomed by The Gateway to India.

Buy this Photo
Guests were quickly met by an elephant statue.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Guests were quickly met by an elephant statue.

Buy this Photo
Kamila the snake charmer and Meeru Fendt

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Kamila the snake charmer and Meeru Fendt

Buy this Photo
Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards with Orlando Sánchez

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards with Orlando Sánchez

Buy this Photo
Event Planner Laura Stuart Wood

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Event Planner Laura Stuart Wood

Buy this Photo
Shamini and Sheena Maini

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Shamini and Sheena Maini

Buy this Photo
Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins with James Jordan and John Kosa

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins with James Jordan and John Kosa

Buy this Photo
Marium Suleman, Himani Sivani and Amna Khan

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Marium Suleman, Himani Sivani and Amna Khan

Buy this Photo
Kamila the snake charmer

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Kamila the snake charmer

Buy this Photo
Performers entertained guests during the cocktail hour.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Performers entertained guests during the cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
400 guests attended the event.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

400 guests attended the event.

Buy this Photo
The table centerpieces had assortment of colorful roses.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

The table centerpieces had assortment of colorful roses.

Buy this Photo
The night had colorful, vibrant decor.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

The night had colorful, vibrant decor.

Buy this Photo
The table centerpieces had an assortment of colorful roses.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

The table centerpieces had an assortment of colorful roses.

Buy this Photo
Daria Fairchild and Donna Koffman

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Daria Fairchild and Donna Koffman

Buy this Photo
Deb Kabinoff, Margaret Wise and Bill Evans

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Deb Kabinoff, Margaret Wise and Bill Evans

Buy this Photo
ELita Kane, Joan Engelbach, Dean Eisner and Jennie Lascelle

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

ELita Kane, Joan Engelbach, Dean Eisner and Jennie Lascelle

Buy this Photo
Ramesh Johnnoi and Monica Desai of Bollywood Touch

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Ramesh Johnnoi and Monica Desai of Bollywood Touch

Buy this Photo
Betty Conard and Mona Jain

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Betty Conard and Mona Jain

Buy this Photo
The five-piece Jashn band kept the night going.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

The five-piece Jashn band kept the night going.

Buy this Photo
Rita Thibault, Gary Kirschner and Charlotte Steward

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Rita Thibault, Gary Kirschner and Charlotte Steward

Buy this Photo
Ritu Anand, Ginny and Ravi Akhoury and Harry Anand

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Ritu Anand, Ginny and Ravi Akhoury and Harry Anand

Buy this Photo
Benjamin Luczak and Jimy Raymond with Jamie and Nick Luczak

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Benjamin Luczak and Jimy Raymond with Jamie and Nick Luczak

Buy this Photo
Bill and Bonnie Chapman with Sally Schule

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Bill and Bonnie Chapman with Sally Schule

Buy this Photo
Chris and Kurt Voelker with Elizabeth Butler

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Chris and Kurt Voelker with Elizabeth Butler

Buy this Photo
Linda Krysinski

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Linda Krysinski

Buy this Photo
Susan and Zuheir Sofia

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Susan and Zuheir Sofia

Buy this Photo
Shane and Allison LaMay

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Shane and Allison LaMay

Buy this Photo
Larry and Marie Bowman

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Larry and Marie Bowman

Buy this Photo
Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Brian Mariash, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Lissa Murphy

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Brian Mariash, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Lissa Murphy

Buy this Photo
Shivali Bhammer and Navin Kundra

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Shivali Bhammer and Navin Kundra

Buy this Photo
Douglas and Shari Phillips

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Douglas and Shari Phillips

Buy this Photo
Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Elisabeth Waters, Donna Koffman, Mary Braxton-Joseph and Tammy Karp pumped the crowd up.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Co-Chairwomen Elisabeth Waters, Donna Koffman, Mary Braxton-Joseph and Tammy Karp pumped the crowd up.

Buy this Photo
James Jordan, Bo the dog and Claudia McCorkle hit the dance floor early.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

James Jordan, Bo the dog and Claudia McCorkle hit the dance floor early.

Buy this Photo
Jeremy Chambers and Jules Price

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Jeremy Chambers and Jules Price

Buy this Photo
Jonathan Coleman and Rick Kirby

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Jonathan Coleman and Rick Kirby

Buy this Photo
Jim and Grant Westman

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Jim and Grant Westman

Buy this Photo
Dessert was a Gajar Ka Halwa Trifle.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Dessert was a Gajar Ka Halwa Trifle.

Buy this Photo
Shivali Bhammer

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Shivali Bhammer

Buy this Photo
Shivali Bhammer

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Shivali Bhammer

Buy this Photo
Navin Kundra

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Navin Kundra

Buy this Photo
Navin Kundra

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Navin Kundra

Buy this Photo
Bollywood Touch

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Bollywood Touch

Buy this Photo
Share
A Bollywood Ball was held March 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Asolo Repertory Theatre transformed the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota into a vibrant Bollywood showcase during its annual gala on March 7.

This year's "A Bollywood Ball" theme paid tribute to India's lively and colorful film industry starting with the reception, which boasted three signature drinks, a henna-painting station and a snake-charmer for guests to take photos with. Attendees eventually made their way to the ballroom — which had 10 different fabric colors that matched the flowers on each table — for the dinner. Proceeds from the night benefit the company's educational and community programs. 

The program concluded with an extensive performance from a number of different groups including the five-piece Indian band Jashn, Shivali Bhammer and Navin Kundra, and Bollywood Touch.

Attendees ended the night by rushing onto the dance floor to dance the night away. An after-party was held at Lemon Tree Kitchen. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement