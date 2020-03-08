Asolo Repertory Theatre brings Bollywood to life

A Bollywood Ball was held March 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
The Asolo Repertory Theatre transformed the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota into a vibrant Bollywood showcase during its annual gala on March 7.
This year's "A Bollywood Ball" theme paid tribute to India's lively and colorful film industry starting with the reception, which boasted three signature drinks, a henna-painting station and a snake-charmer for guests to take photos with. Attendees eventually made their way to the ballroom — which had 10 different fabric colors that matched the flowers on each table — for the dinner. Proceeds from the night benefit the company's educational and community programs.
The program concluded with an extensive performance from a number of different groups including the five-piece Indian band Jashn, Shivali Bhammer and Navin Kundra, and Bollywood Touch.
Attendees ended the night by rushing onto the dance floor to dance the night away. An after-party was held at Lemon Tree Kitchen.