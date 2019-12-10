Asolo Repertory Theatre brings 1930s vibes with Starry Night dinner

Guests of the Starry Night Dinner 2 were transported back to the golden age when they walked into the Beau Ciel on Dec. 9 in honor of upcoming Asolo Repertory Theatre show, "Murder On The Orient Express."

The night began with a cocktail hour that featured The Poirot, a nudge to the character Detective Hercule Poirot, followed by dinner and a murder mystery game where each guest was given a character to play. In addition to celebrating the new show, Director Peter Amster was surprised with a cake in honor of his 70th birthday.