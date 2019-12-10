 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jim DeVita, Alex Pelletier and Director Peter Amster.

Asolo Repertory Theatre brings 1930s vibes with Starry Night dinner

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Jim DeVita, Alex Pelletier and Director Peter Amster.

Buy this Photo
Host Ursula Fairbairn and Beverly Bartner

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Host Ursula Fairbairn and Beverly Bartner

Buy this Photo
Gary Sweetman and Peggy Roeder

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Gary Sweetman and Peggy Roeder

Buy this Photo
Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, Audrey Robbins and Bob Baer

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, Audrey Robbins and Bob Baer

Buy this Photo
Director Peter Amster was surprised with a birthday cake during the event.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Director Peter Amster was surprised with a birthday cake during the event.

Buy this Photo
Onega Astaltsova, David Peterson and Linda DiGabriele

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Onega Astaltsova, David Peterson and Linda DiGabriele

Buy this Photo
Kris and Dale Menard

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Kris and Dale Menard

Buy this Photo
Each guest was assigned a character to play.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Each guest was assigned a character to play.

Buy this Photo
Marlo and Jay Turner

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Marlo and Jay Turner

Buy this Photo
Marcia Norris and Gail Hannah

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Marcia Norris and Gail Hannah

Buy this Photo
The Poirot was the signature cocktail.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

The Poirot was the signature cocktail.

Buy this Photo
Mercedita OConner, Kimberly Bleach, Carole Crosby and Jane Conner

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Mercedita OConner, Kimberly Bleach, Carole Crosby and Jane Conner

Buy this Photo
Peter Powers and Joanne Powers with Peggy Allen and Steven Dixon

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 |

Peter Powers and Joanne Powers with Peggy Allen and Steven Dixon

Buy this Photo
Share
Starry Night Dinner 2 was hosted Dec. 9 at the Beau Ciel.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Guests of the Starry Night Dinner 2 were transported back to the golden age when they walked into the Beau Ciel on Dec. 9 in honor of upcoming Asolo Repertory Theatre show, "Murder On The Orient Express."

The night began with a cocktail hour that featured The Poirot, a nudge to the character Detective Hercule Poirot, followed by dinner and a murder mystery game where each guest was given a character to play. In addition to celebrating the new show, Director Peter Amster was surprised with a cake in honor of his 70th birthday. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement