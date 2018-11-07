 Skip to main content
Hannah Bagnall, Caroline Kaiser, Maria Schaefler-Luera and Jessica DiLorenzo

Arts & Cultural Alliance salutes Sarasota County principals

Hannah Bagnall, Caroline Kaiser, Maria Schaefler-Luera and Jessica DiLorenzo

The Riverview High School Chamber Choir entertains guests.

The Riverview High School Chamber Choir entertains guests.

Brentwood Elementary Principal John Weida, Heron Creek Middle School Principal Kristine Lawrence and North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson

Brentwood Elementary Principal John Weida, Heron Creek Middle School Principal Kristine Lawrence and North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson

George Hemcher, Emma Vitolo and Kelli Maldona

George Hemcher, Emma Vitolo and Kelli Maldona

Anna Clare Epistola, Woodland Middle School Principal Cindy Hall and Roberta Hamilton

Anna Clare Epistola, Woodland Middle School Principal Cindy Hall and Roberta Hamilton

Laura Steefel-Moore and Katie Nickel

Laura Steefel-Moore and Katie Nickel

Laura Courter and Mary Kelly

Laura Courter and Mary Kelly

Suncoast Polytechnical High Principal Jack Turgeo, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden, Bay Haven School Of Basics Plus Principal Chad Erickson and Roy Sprinkle

Suncoast Polytechnical High Principal Jack Turgeo, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden, Bay Haven School Of Basics Plus Principal Chad Erickson and Roy Sprinkle

Leiland Theriot and Jessica DiLorenzo

Leiland Theriot and Jessica DiLorenzo

Artwork from students across the county were displayed.

Artwork from students across the county were displayed.

Tracey Beeker and Jeff Maultsby

Tracey Beeker and Jeff Maultsby

The 18th Annual Principals Luncheon honored Sarasota County Principals and their work in promoting the arts.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Sarasota County Schools principals were honored Nov. 7 at the 18th Annual Principals Luncheon. Hosted by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County and its Arts Education Task Force committee, the event recognized schools' achievements in arts education and the partnership between Sarasota County Schools and the arts and culture community. 

Attendees enjoyed performances from Riverview High School Chamber Choir, Oak Park School Panther Choir and a keynote address from Jeff Poulin, arts education program manager for Americans for the Arts. 

"We're here to thank the leadership of the school district for what they do for our children and the fact that they continue to include the arts as a core part of the curriculum," said Arts and Cultural Alliance Executive Director Jim Shirley. 

 

