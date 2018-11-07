Arts & Cultural Alliance salutes Sarasota County principals

Sarasota County Schools principals were honored Nov. 7 at the 18th Annual Principals Luncheon. Hosted by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County and its Arts Education Task Force committee, the event recognized schools' achievements in arts education and the partnership between Sarasota County Schools and the arts and culture community.

Attendees enjoyed performances from Riverview High School Chamber Choir, Oak Park School Panther Choir and a keynote address from Jeff Poulin, arts education program manager for Americans for the Arts.

"We're here to thank the leadership of the school district for what they do for our children and the fact that they continue to include the arts as a core part of the curriculum," said Arts and Cultural Alliance Executive Director Jim Shirley.